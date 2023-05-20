Mercury Sparks Basketball

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) fouls Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) during the first half of a WNBA game on Friday in Los Angeles. The Sparks won 94-71.

 

 Ashley Landis

LOS ANGELES — Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points, rookie Zia Cooke added 14 and the Los Angeles Sparks defeated Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury 94-71 on Friday night in Griner’s first WNBA game since being jailed in Russia.

Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots in 25 minutes. She has been free since December when she was part of a high-profile prisoner swap after spending months in a Russian jail.

