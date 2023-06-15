Sparks Wings Basketball

Associated Press

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) scores against Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard during the second half on Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. The Sparks won 79-61.

 LM Otero

ARLINGTON, Texas  — Dearica Hamby had 23 points and eight rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike added 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Dallas Wings 79-61 on Wednesday.

Hamby scored 14 of her points in the third quarter to extend the Los Angeles lead to 61-51 entering the fourth. The Sparks held Dallas to 10 fourth-quarter points.

