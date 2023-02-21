South Carolina Mississippi Basketball

Associated Press

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley gestures to her players during the first half against Mississippi on Sunday in Oxford, Miss. The Gamecocks are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the 35th week.

 

 Rogelio V. Solis

South Carolina survived one of its stiffest tests of the season to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday.

The Gamecocks (27-0) topped Mississippi in overtime on Sunday to win their 33rd consecutive game and secure the top spot in the poll for a 35th consecutive week. That is the third-longest run atop the poll, with UConn (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) having had longer streaks at No. 1. The Gamecocks broke a tie with UConn for third place.

