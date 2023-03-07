SEC Tennessee South Carolina Basketball

Associated Press

South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston holds up the championship trophy after defeating Tennessee, 74-58, to win the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament title on Sunday in Greenville, S.C.

South Carolina stands alone with the second-longest streak atop The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll as the Gamecocks remained No. 1 for a 37th consecutive week.

The Gamecocks (32-0) won the Southeastern Conference Tournament over the weekend to remain undefeated heading into the NCAA tourney. South Carolina, which received all 28 first-place votes from a national media panel Monday, broke a tie with Louisiana Tech for most consecutive weeks at No. 1. The defending national champions now trail only UConn’s run of 51 straight weeks atop the Top 25.

