Three Team Trade Basketball

Associated Press

The Lakers’ Russell Westbrook brings the ball up during the second half of the team’s game against the New York Knicks on Jan. 31 in New York. Westbrook is expected to sign with Clippers and could debut with them on Friday.

LOS ANGELES — Russell Westbrook could make his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday once he clears waivers, two people with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Westbrook still needs to clear waivers before he can sign with a new team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.