Three Team Trade Basketball

Associated Press

The Lakers’ Russell Westbrook brings the ball up against the New York Knicks on Jan. 31 in New York. The Lakers traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz and reacquired guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal Wednesday night.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the major deal made ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline Thursday.

