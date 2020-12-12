Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some morning rain. Windy at times. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.