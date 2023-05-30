 Skip to main content
Independent Professional Baseball | Pecos League | Lancaster Sound Breakers

Sound Breakers settle in at Hangar

Lancaster Sound Breakers

ALAN HENDRY/Valley Press

Sound Breakers manager Lincoln Juice Gumbs (far right) meets with the umpires and mascots KaBoom and Rowdy the Rooster at home plate before Friday’s home opener against the Bakersfield Train Robbers.

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sound Breakers split their two-game home series with the Bakersfield Train Robbers over the weekend.

The Sound Breakers lost their home debut on Friday 18-15, but bounced back by winning on Saturday 8-7 in a walk-off victory over Bakersfield.

