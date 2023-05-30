Sound Breakers settle in at Hangar

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sound Breakers split their two-game home series with the Bakersfield Train Robbers over the weekend.
The Sound Breakers lost their home debut on Friday 18-15, but bounced back by winning on Saturday 8-7 in a walk-off victory over Bakersfield.
The two teams played a fifth consecutive game to open the season against each other at Bakersfield on Monday night, the final score was not available as of press time. Both teams had 2-2 records entering the game.
“One thing I’ll say with this collective group is they’re young,” Lancaster Sound Breakers manager Lincoln Juice Gumbs said on Friday. “Most of them just came out of college, so it’s our duty, it’s my duty as the manager, to make sure that I can coach them up. That’s where all the mental is coming in.
“But the season is young. It’s still young. It’s early. It’s only two games in. But you want to stop that sentiment of … it can start playing on your mind. You lose, you lose, you lose. But we’ll be fine. It’s a great group of guys.”
The Sound Breakers won Saturday’s game on a walk-off walk, as Bakersfield walked a batter to load the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth.
Lancaster had tied the game 7-7 earlier in the inning.
Sound Breakers first baseman Andrew Castano drew the winning walk to force in the game winner with one out, redeeming himself when he flied out with the bases loaded in the ninth inning on Friday night.
Lancaster’s Kyle Jenkins went 2-for-4 in the victory, while pitcher Colin Cortez earned the victory.
The Sound Breakers were unable to capitalize on the bases being loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday in the 18-15 loss.
Lancaster shortstop Jacob Jablonski started a potential rally by drawing a two-out walk and catcher Nate Duarte followed by getting hit by a pitch, the seventh time the Sound Breakers were hit by a pitch, and Jenkins drew a walk to load the bases.
Castano flied out to right field to end the inning and the game.
“They played a great game,” Gumbs said. “We made a few errors here and there. We just have to clean up our mistakes. But if we play a clean game, we’ll be fine. We just have to minimize those mental mistakes. There’s more mental mistakes than physical.”
Jablonski went 1-for-1 with five walks and five runs scored for the Sound Breakers.
“We fought really hard all the way until the end,”said Jablonski, one of four Sound Breakers to attend high school in the Valley. “A lot of our guys, we just never gave up.
“We’re a new group. I think a couple of games under our belt, we’ll start banding together and start our identity and I think we’ll be on the up and up. I think we have a lot of talent on this team, for sure. Once we come together and we find who we are, I think we’ll do pretty well.”
Jablonski, a 2017 Paraclete High graduate, hit the first Pecos League home run at The Hangar, a solo shot in the third inning that gave the Sound Breakers an 8-3 lead.
A hat was passed around the stadium for fans to contribute money for Jablonski’s home run and he was presented with the prize between innings later in the game.
Jablonski’s family, including his father Warren, were among the fans in the crowd.
“It was awesome,” Jacob Jablonski said of playing at home. “It’s been a dream of mine to play here and to hit a home run, obviously, so that was really cool. It’s really great to see a lot of friends and family in the stands. Just cherished every moment for sure.”
The Train Robbers rallied for six runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 9-8 lead.
The Sound Breakers tied the game at 9-9 when Jablonski drew a one-out walk and scored on a ground out by Duarte.
But Bakersfield answered with five runs in the sixth inning to take a 14-9 lead.
Lancaster cut its deficit to 14-12 with three runs in the seventh, but that would be as close as the Sound Breakers would get.
Duarte finished 4-for-6 with two doubles, three runs and five RBIs, Jenkins was 3-for-6 with two RBIs and one run scored, center fielder Luke Smith was 3-for-6 with one run and one RBI and second baseman Hayden Faunce was hit by a pitch three times, walked twice and scored a run.
Lancaster starting pitcher AJ Chacon gave up nine runs, six earned, on 11 hits and three walks in five innings, striking out five.
Cortez threw four innings of relief, giving up seven runs, six earned, on five hits and five walks, striking out three.
Bakersfield scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to seal the victory.
The Sound Breakers had a good turnout for their home debut, but much of that crowd dissipated by the late innings of the four-hour and eight-minute game, as the temperatures plummeted.
“It was in the 40s or 50s or whatever it was,” Gumbs said of Friday’s temperatures. “It’s a little bit different.”
While the cold temperature may have been a bit of a shock for Gumbs, who was born in the Virgin Islands, The Hangar was a welcomed new home.
“It’s to die for. This is awesome,” Gumbs said of The Hangar. “This is probably the best in the league. I’m ecstatic to be here. I love Lancaster. I love this little city.”
The Sound Breakers will host the Dublin Leprechauns for a two-game series at The Hangar starting on Friday. Dublin, located in the Bay Area, is one of six Pecos League teams located in Northern California.
Bakersfield and Lancaster are the only two teams in Southern California in the Pacific Division of the Pecos League and will play a total of 18 games against each other this season.
The Sound Breakers sold out of their apparel on opening night on Friday.
Tickets to individual games or season tickets are available at lancastersoundbreakers.com.
