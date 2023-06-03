Sound Breakers rout Leprechauns

LANCASTER — After the top of the third inning ended, several kids got to run the bases at the Lancaster Sound Breakers game.
One kid, about 2 years old, instead of rounding second, took a short cut to the pitcher’s mound where he apparently said something to Dublin starting pitcher Josue Rivera.
All the fans laughed as the youngster was taken off the field.
We’ll never know what was said to Rivera, but it seemed to get to him.
Week two of the Pecos League and the home team Sound Breakers had it all, giving the fans what they came to see as Lancaster defeated the visiting Leprechauns, 23-4, Friday night at The Hangar.
A.J. Chacon was dominant on the mound as he pitched six complete innings for the victory. All night, Chacon gave the Leprechauns fool’s gold as he struck out nine batters.
“I was feeling good out there today,” Chacon said. “My last start was a little bit shaky, so I was thinking, ‘Just go after the batters.’ In the third or fourth inning I started loosening up. When you have that kind of a lead, you just go out and have fun.”
He got help from Kyle Jenkins, Luke Smith and Jacob Jablonski with their bats. The top three batters combined for 10 hits, eight RBIs and 10 runs. Chacon also finished 4-for-5 at the plate with one RBI.
“I was a .400 hitter in high school, but they didn’t let me hit in college,” Chacon said. “I haven’t hit in six years, but I’ve been going to the cages with the team.”
After pitching a flawless first inning, Chacon and the Sound Breakers (3-3) got things going in the first inning.
Paraclete alum Jablonski reached base following a walk. He then stole second. Jenkins ripped a single up the middle to score Jablonski and give Lancaster a 1-0 lead.
The Sound Breakers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning following an RBI single by Luke Smith.
Lancaster really touched up Rivera in the bottom of the fourth inning. Smith led off the inning with a single and then promptly stole second. Jenkins drove him home with another RBI single, giving Lancaster a 3-1 lead. Nate Duarte then drilled a missile down the third-base line for a double, which scored Jenkins and extended the lead to 4-1.
“We all contributed tonight,” Jenkins said. “It was a team effort. We stayed locked in and even when we got up big, we kept our foot on the gas. Tonight was awesome. Any win is a good win as long as everyone is doing what they’re supposed to. We have good team chemistry.”
Michael Haith joined the hit party with an RBI single that scored Duarte. The Sound Breakers led 6-1 after four innings.
Lancaster broke the game wide open in the bottom of the fifth inning. Following Chacon’s third hit of the game, Smith hit a deep double to right field, scoring Chacon as the Sound Breakers earned a 7-2 lead. Duarte had another RBI following a sacrifice fly that drove in Jablonski, who reached with a walk. Jenkins, who had his third hit, scored following a wild pitch to extend the lead to 9-2.
The onslaught continued as Hayden Faunce hit an RBI double. But that was nothing compared to Jablonski’s 3-run blast over the right-field fence for a 16-2 lead.
The fifth inning line for the Sound Breakers read: 14 runs, eight hits, five walks, two hit batters and a partridge in a pear tree.
Lancaster returns to the field tonight when it hosts Dublin at 6:35 p.m. at The Hangar.
