Sound Breakers reach playoffs, drop opener

The Sound Breakers clinched the fourth and final playoff berth in the Pecos League Pacific Division on the final day of the regular season on Sunday.
The Sound Breakers (28-22) began their Pacific Division semifinal series at No. 1 seed San Rafael (39-8) on Monday night, where they lost to the Pacifics 12-3.
Cal Bocchino went 4-for-4 with two runs scored for the Sound Breakers, while Andrew Castano recorded a hit and a run, Manuel Ochoa had a hit and an RBI and Kyle Jenkins also had a hit.
Lancaster starting pitcher Gilberto Rosario recorded just one out in the first inning, allowing seven runs, four earned, on four hits and four walks with one strikeout before being replaced on the mound by Ochoa.
Ochoa allowed one run on one hit and six walks with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings and Tim Carter followed with two innings of work where he allowed four runs on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts.
The best of three series runs through Wednesday with all three games at San Rafael. The winner advances to the Pacific Division Finals and will face the winner of the other semifinal series, between Bakersfield and Monterey.
The Sound Breakers finished one game ahead of fifth-place Marysville (27-23), three ahead of Martinez (25-24) and just a few behind Bakersfield (29-18).
The Sound Breakers clinched the playoff berth with a 15-2 victory over second-place Monterey (31-18) in the regular-season finale on Sunday.
Lancaster jumped out to a solid start in the finale, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning.
Lancaster center fielder Luke Smith went 3-for-4 batting in the leadoff spot, finishing with three runs, one RBI and a double.
Third baseman Evan Antonellis and Jacob Jablonski both drove in three runs apiece and homered.
Antonellis was 1-for-3 with three runs scored, two walks and hit his 19th home run of the season and Jablonski was 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Sound Breakers starting pitcher Joe Richter also homered, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and a double.
Richter also struck out five in six innings, giving up two unearned runs on five hits and three walks.
Lancaster reliever Timothy Carter threw one scoreless inning of relief, giving up no hits and two walks, while striking out one in the seven-inning game.
The Sound Breakers clinched the playoff berth while finishing the regular season on their longest road trip of the season.
Lancaster finished 4-5 on the nine-game road trip, playing at five of the six northern teams in the Pacific Division.
Marysville did its best to catch the Sound Breakers in the playoff chase, winning six straight to end the season, including a 12-4 win over visiting Lancaster on July 24.
Martinez, on the other hand, stumbled at the finish, losing three straight to end the season. Martinez did beat the Sound Breakers, 7-3, on July 27 in Martinez. The two teams split a two-game series, with the Sound Breakers winning 10-2 on July 26.
The Sound Breakers lost their lone game at San Rafael on their season-ending road trip, 9-8 on July 28.
The Sound Breakers scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take an 8-7 lead, but gave up two runs in the bottom of the inning to the Pacifics.
It was only the third game of the regular season between the two teams.
The Sound Breakers won the season series against San Rafael, as they swept a two-game series at The Hangar on June 30 and July 1, 11-10 and 8-6, respectively.
In the Mountain Division of the Pecos League, the semifinal series will start today with No. 1 Tucson (34-13) hosting Garden City (30-20) and Alpine (36-16) playing host to Trinidad (30-19).
The eventual winner of the Pacific Division will face the winner of the Mountain Division in a three-game series to determine the league champion.
Defending league champion Roswell finished fifth in the Mountain Division and missed the playoffs.
The last team from the Pacific Division to win the Pecos League championship was the Bakersfield Train Robbers in 2018, when the Antelope Valley was represented by the California City Whiptails, which played from 2017 to 2019.
The Whiptails were swept by Bakersfield in a three-game series in the first round of the 2018 playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.