Baseball | Pecos League | Sound Breakers

Sound Breakers reach playoffs, drop opener

Sound Breakers

MEGAN WIDICK/Special to the Valley Press

The Sound Breakers’ Evan Antonellis hits a grand slam on July 22 at The Hangar. The Sound Breakers reached the playoffs, but fell to the San Rafael Pacifics 12-3 in the opener on Monday.

The Sound Breakers clinched the fourth and final playoff berth in the Pecos League Pacific Division on the final day of the regular season on Sunday.

The Sound Breakers (28-22) began their Pacific Division semifinal series at No. 1 seed San Rafael (39-8) on Monday night, where they lost to the Pacifics 12-3.

