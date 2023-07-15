 Skip to main content
Baseball | Pecos League: Sturgeon 8, Sound Breakers 7

Sound Breakers’ rally falls short

Lancaster falls to the Martinez Sturgeon, 8-7

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers are locked in a battle for fourth place in the Pacific Division of the Pecos League with Martinez with two weeks remaining in the regular season

Lancaster dropped a crucial game against the Sturgeon, 8-7, on Friday night at The Hangar, the first of a two-game series.

