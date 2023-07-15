Sound Breakers’ rally falls short

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers are locked in a battle for fourth place in the Pacific Division of the Pecos League with Martinez with two weeks remaining in the regular season
Lancaster dropped a crucial game against the Sturgeon, 8-7, on Friday night at The Hangar, the first of a two-game series.
“It’s kind of a tough one,” Sound Breakers leadoff batter Luke Smith said. “There were a lot of opportunities to break it open. It just didn’t happen.”
The Sound Breakers fall to 18-16, while Martinez improves to 19-17, just ahead of Marysville, which entered Friday night 19-18.
The top four teams in the division qualify for the playoffs.
Lancaster has lost three straight games and two since the All-Star Game on Sunday.
“Honestly, we didn’t come out the way we should have,” Smith said. “Offensively, I thought we were just flat. We were getting beat on pitches we normally don’t.
“I think a lot of it is mental. Go home. Each guy has to make the adjustments, the personal adjustments. We’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror individually. One through nine we have to make an adjustment tomorrow. I thought we got beat on the fastball too much tonight. We’ve got to be more disciplined with the slider in the dirt. The changes we have to make are mainly mental, going into tomorrow.”
The Sturgeon jumped out to an early and shortlived lead with a run on an RBI single by Sam Freedman.
The Sound Breakers quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first.
Smith led off the inning by drawing a walk, stealing second and tagging to third on a sacrifice fly by Evan Antonellis.
Outfielder Christian Quezada drove in Smith with an RBI single in front of diving Martinez center fielder Nick Adgar, who nearly made a highlight catch.
Martinez took a 3-1 lead in the third inning on back-to-back leadoff doubles and a sacrifice fly.
Lancaster loaded the bases with two outs in the third inning, but scored just one run on a walk by catcher Nate Duarte to force in a run.
Starting pitcher Tyler Hopper and Smith led off the inning by both getting hit in the helmet with pitches.
The Sturgeon scored three runs in the fourth inning, on an RBI triple that ended the night for Hopper, who gave up five runs on six hits, four walks and a hit batter in three innings, striking out four.
Adgar hit a two-run home run on the first pitch thrown by Lancaster reliever Manuel Ochoa, giving the Sturgeon a 6-2 lead.
The Sound Breakers answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Ochoa and Smith hit back-to-back doubles with two outs. Smith reached second on a pop fly that dropped between short and left field.
Lancaster shortstop Jacob Jablonski followed with an RBI single to cut Martinez’s lead to 6-3.
The Sound Breakers added a run in the fifth, when Duarte hit a one-out single, advanced on a single by Kyle Jenkins and scored from third on a wild pitch.
The Sturgeon took an 8-5 lead with two runs in the sixth on two Lancaster errors with two outs.
Smith scored for the Sound Breakers in the bottom of the sixth, reaching on an error to lead off the inning, advancing to third on a double by Jablonski and scoring on a ground out by Antonellis.
The Sound Breakers closed to within one run, 8-7, with the bases loaded in the eighth inning.
Jablonkski, Antonellis and Quezada drew three consecutive walks with one out in the eighth and, with two outs, Jenkins reached on an error as the Martinez second baseman bobbled a ball hit right to him, allowing Antonellis to score.
The Sturgeon were unable to capitalize on bases loaded with one out in the ninth, as Lancaster reliever Brian Blackburn retired the final two batters to end the inning.
Smith reached first with two outs in the ninth inning, but the final batter grounded out to end the game.
Smith reached base five times in the leadoff spot and Jablonski was 2-for-5 batting second in the lineup.
The top four of the eight teams in the Pacific Division qualify for the postseason and ultimately send its playoff representative to face off against the champion from the Mountain Division to determine the Pecos League championship.
There are two weeks remaining in the regular season, which concludes on July 30 at Monterey.
The Sound Breakers have just three home games remaining, including the second game against Martinez today at 6:35 p.m. Lancaster will host Marysville for its final two home games next Friday and Saturday.
The Sound Breakers travel to Monterey on Sunday and to Bakersfield for a three-game series starting on Monday.
The Sound Breakers were on a 7-2 streak going into the all-star game last Sunday.
“It’s been relatively … It’s been OK,” Sound Breakers manager Lincoln Juice Gumbs said.
“We just had our All-Star Break. We were 7-2 going into that break. We just need to get back. The second half is here. We need to get our foot going.”
Gumbs credits the continued improvement of camaraderie on the team.
“Trusting each other,” Gumbs said. “Trusting each other was one and camaraderie. They play together. They play for each other. It took a little bit of time for the team to actually gel. Just as I’ve said before, the players came from everywhere. At the beginning of the season, we barely had any pitching. Now we have some pitching. The team is rounding out.”
There have been no recent changes to the roster.
Although nine Sound Breakers were selected to represent the South in the Pacific Division All-Star Game in Martinez on Sunday, the players did not make the trip to play in the game.
Pitchers AJ Chacon, Gilberto Rosario and Tyler Hopper, outfielder Christian Quezada, infielders Evan Antonellis, Jacob Jablonski, Kyle Jenkins and Luke Smith and catcher Nate Duarte were all named to the all-star team.
“The guys didn’t go to the all-star game,” Gumbs said. “It had something to do with the travel logistics, being that we were way down here and we had to go way back up there.
“Also, the guys needed rest. A few of the guys on the team have been playing for the whole season. We needed some time off. One has a hand injury. Another one is playing with a shoulder injury. The catcher, Nate, his shoulder is off. So they have been playing hurt. They all needed whatever time off that they can.”
The Sound Breakers are now dealing with the heat wave, although it was only 90 degrees at first pitch.
“I think the best thing to do when it gets this hot is for you to try and stay as cool as possible,” Gumbs said. “Drink as much water, electrolytes, Gatorade and probably coconut water.
“If you don’t have to, if we don’t have to be out there, we wouldn’t be out there until game time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.