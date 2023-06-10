 Skip to main content
top story
Independent Pro Baseball | Pecos League: Sound Breakers 7, Amberjacks 6

Sound Breakers hold on to beat Amberjacks

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers gave fans at The Hangar a little bit of everything Friday night.

The Sound Breakers had a big first inning against Monterey to jump out to an early lead, got a solid start from pitcher AJ Chacon, a home run from Christian Quezada and ninth inning drama, holding on for a 7-6 victory.

