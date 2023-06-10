Sound Breakers hold on to beat Amberjacks

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers gave fans at The Hangar a little bit of everything Friday night.
The Sound Breakers had a big first inning against Monterey to jump out to an early lead, got a solid start from pitcher AJ Chacon, a home run from Christian Quezada and ninth inning drama, holding on for a 7-6 victory.
“I think we did well,” Quezada said. “I liked everything that we did, from the top to the bottom, everybody did their job. Everybody hit. I’m very happy about how this turned out. Day in and day out, we can get this done every game.”
The Sound Breakers took control of the game early with five runs in the bottom of the first inning on six hits and two Monterey errors.
Lancaster shortstop Jacob Jablonski started the Sound Breakers with an infield single with one out and was safe at second on an apparent doubleplay ground ball that was dropped at second base.
Lancaster catcher Nate Duarte, left fielder Quezada and first baseman Andrew Castano hit back-to-back-to-back RBI singles for the Sound Breakers.
“The key is just getting on base,” Quezada said. “Trusting everybody from top to bottom. It’s a lot of trust with these guys. I know we’re all here for a reason. We can all play at this high level, so it’s just getting on base.”
Second baseman Hayden Faunce singled and right fielder Tyler Telphy followed with a two-run single.
“I think we came out and competed our butts off,” Lancaster starting pitcher AJ Chacon said. “It’s a great team win. Everyone contributed. Everyone went out there with passion and determination. We wanted that W.
“Any time you can get some run support behind you, from your offense, it’s always easier as a pitcher to go out there and they gave me a good couple of runs in the first couple of innings. I just started settling in and it really drove me later into the game.”
Monterey center fielder Robert Malone led off the first with a bloop double and scored on a ground ball after stealing third.
The Lancaster defense prevented a run in the top of the second inning, after Monterey catcher Sean Bennett hit a two-out single. Bennett advanced to third and tried scoring on a wild pitch, but was tagged out at home by Chacon, on a throw from Duarte.
Chacon struck out six in six innings, giving up four runs on nine hits, two walks and two hit batters.
Chacon also escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third inning, after the Amberjacks loaded the bases with one out. Chacon struck out the next batter and Faunce caught a pop fly to end the inning.
The Sound Breakers answered in the bottom of the third with a solo home run by Quezada, a line drive shot that just cleared the right-center field fence to give Lancaster a 6-1 lead.
It was not just his first home run of the season, but his first home run as a professional player and he was able to hit it with his father watching.
“It’s a good feeling,” Quezada said. “I was actually able to give the ball to my father. It bounced back in. They got it for me and I was able to give it to him, so it’s a good feeling.”
Quezada, who is from Los Angeles, said his father tries to make it to all the home games.
The Amberjacks added two runs on three hits in the sixth inning, but Chacon was able to get out of the jam with the bases loaded, getting a ground out to end the inning.
Monterey added a run on a single and an error in the seventh, cutting the Sound Breakers’ lead to 6-4.
Lancaster answered with a single run in the bottom of the seventh, as Kyle Jenkins and Duarte hit back-to-back doubles.
Duarte and Quezada both finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs apiece.
Castano was 2-for-4 with a double.
The Amberjacks cut the deficit to one run, 7-6, on a two-run bloop single by Anthony Ward, that dropped in shallow center field.
Lancaster reliever Colin Cortez got the save in the ninth inning, striking out the first batter.
Monterey second baseman Joshua Rodriguez hit a double with one out in the ninth and the Sound Breakers intentionally walked Dominic Scotti.
Lancaster third baseman Julian Hunt made a catch in foul territory while falling backwards for the second out and Quezada caught the final out in left field.
The Sound Breakers will face Monterey again today, starting at 6:35 p.m.
“It feels great,” Sound Breakers manager Lincoln Juice Gumbs said of facing a new opponent. “We’ve seen Bakersfield every week. We play Bakersfield at least once every week, so it’s always good to see the rest of the league. You want to play against different teams.”
The Sound Breakers were swept in a two-game series in Bakersfield, losing 16-10 on Monday and 10-5 on Thursday.
Lancaster has lost three straight to Bakersfield and is 2-5 in seven games against the Train Robbers.
In Thursday’s loss, Kyle Jenkins went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Sound Breakers with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Luke Smith hit a solo home run and was 2-for-6, Julian Hunt was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
In Monday’s game, Luke Smith and Nate Duarte both hit doubles and scored a run. Smith also drove in a run.
“To be honest with you, I feel good,” Gumbs said. “We have a chance to start the week off new. We’re going into a whole new series. We had a few injuries and a couple of guys on the team that were sick, so it kind of hurt us a little bit. We’ll be fine.”
The Sound Breakers start their first road trip to Northern California on Sunday. Six of the eight teams in the Pacific Division of the Pecos League play in Northern California.
“Our first real road trip starts on Sunday, going to Monterey,” Gumbs said.
The Sound Breakers play at Monterey on Sunday, at Martinez on Monday, play two games at Marysville on Tuesday and Wednesday and finish the road trip at Vallejo on Thursday.
The Sound Breakers return home on Friday for a two-game homestand against Bakersfield.
“Everyone is anxious to get on the road,” Gumbs said. “We’ll only be gone for a week, but we’re all anxious to get out and see the rest of the league.”
Gumbs said starting third baseman Dylan Ramirez suffered a groin injury and his return is unknown.
“He may be out for the season, we’re not sure,” Gumbs said.
The Sound Breakers were making better use of the giant video board at The Hangar, showing the score throughout the game.
The count for each batter and outs in each inning was kept during the game on the scoreboard on the right-field fence.
The lack of in-game information was a complaint from fans on opening day.
The National Anthem was sung by the Sunday Night Singers, who received high fives from Amberjacks players and coaches after performing.
