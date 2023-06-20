Sound Breakers go 1-1 over weekend

The Lancaster Sound Breakers won a home game against the Bakersfield Train Robbers, 13-8, on Saturday, and lost an away game at the Monterey Amberjacks in 10 innings, 11-10, on Sunday.
The Sound Breakers were at the Train Robbers on Monday, but the score and stats were not available at press time.
In Saturday’s home game at The Hangar, Luke Smith went 4-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored for the Sound Breakers (7-9), while Jacob Jablonski finished 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored.
The Sound Breakers out-hit the Train Robbers 16-7.
Lancaster’s Kyle Jenkins was 2-for-4 with two runs, Christian Quezada went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run and Nate Duarte was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs.
Hayden Faunce also hit a double and drove in two runs for the Sound Breakers, while Evan Antonellis hit a triple with an RBI.
Starting pitcher Brian Blackburn went seven innings, allowing five runs on six hits and six walks with seven strikeouts for Lancaster.
Colin Cortez pitched the last two innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Sadler Goodwin led the Train Robbers with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate, including a triple, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Bakersfield starting pitcher Chris Rodriguez took the loss, allowing nine runs, five earned, on nine hits and two walks with six strikeouts in five innings.
In Sunday’s game, the Amberjacks won on a walk-off in the bottom of the 10th.
The Sound Breakers went ahead 10-9 with two runs in the top of the ninth, but the Amberjacks tied the score in the bottom of the frame.
Jenkins was 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Jablonski finished 2-for-4 with three runs, Quezada went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Duarte was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Castano was 2-for-6 with an RBI and Faunce went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Gilberto Rosario took the no-decision for Lancaster, allowing seven runs, six earned, on six hits and five walks with 11 strikeouts in six innings.
Manuel Ochoa took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 3.2 innings.
Dominic Scotti pitched 1.1 innings of relief and earned the win for the Amberjacks.
Rodney Scarver hit two home runs to lead Monterey, finishing 3-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs.
The Sound Breakers play at Bakersfield again on Thursday before returning home for a two-game series against the Vallejo Seaweed on Friday and Saturday.
