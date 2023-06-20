 Skip to main content
Independent Baseball | Pecos League | Sound Breakers Roundup

Sound Breakers go 1-1 over weekend

Sound Breakers’ Christian Quezada

Courtesy of KEVIN ESLICK

The Sound Breakers’ Christian Quezada gets a hit during a June 3 game at The Hangar. Quezada went 4-for-8 with two doubles and four RBIs over the weekend.

 

The Lancaster Sound Breakers won a home game against the Bakersfield Train Robbers, 13-8, on Saturday, and lost an away game at the Monterey Amberjacks in 10 innings, 11-10, on Sunday.

The Sound Breakers were at the Train Robbers on Monday, but the score and stats were not available at press time.

