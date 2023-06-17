Sound Breakers garnering buzz

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers had an unexpected, but welcome day off on Friday night.
The Sound Breakers’ game against Bakersfield scheduled at The Hangar was postponed due to a large swarm of bees on the wall in the stands behind home plate, next to the visitor’s dugout.
The second game in the two-game series, scheduled for tonight at 6:35 p.m., is still set, while no date has been set for the postponed game.
“We have an infestation of bees,” Sound Breakers manager Lincoln Juice Gumbs said. “We’ll try to pick up that other game with Bakersfield some time in the future, some time later in the season.”
The Sound Breakers instead had a light workout at The Hangar, mostly in the batting cages and bullpen.
A few infielders and outfielders took grounders and fly balls on the field, but far from the third base line and the swarm of bees.
“That’s a first. It’s pretty unique,” Sound Breakers outfielder Kyle Jenkins said of the bees. “A lot of people, I guess, don’t think it’s a big deal. I guess it’s a pretty funny way for a postponement. Nevertheless, we’ll try to make the most of it. We’re finding ways to get better, getting some work in to prepare for tomorrow. I like to say there’s no off days, but we’re having a light day. We’re still mentally and physically preparing for tomorrow.”
The Sound Breakers (6-8) went 2-3 on a five-game road trip to play four different teams in the Bay Area of the Pacific Division of the Pecos League. It was the Sound Breakers’ first road trip to Northern California.
“It was different, in that we played a lot of different teams,” Gumbs said. “We had a chance to see a good portion of the league. It was great for the guys. It was really great for the guys to leave from here and actually travel out, besides Bakersfield, and had a chance to see what the league is like and what the first travel was like in their professional career.
“It was more traveling than anything. All of them are up in the Bay Area.”
The Sound Breakers lost the first two games of the trip, losing 13-4 at Monterey in the opener on Sunday and 13-9 at Martinez on Monday.
Lancaster outfielder Michael Haith drove in two runs in the loss to Monterey and first baseman Andrew Castano was 2-for-4 with a home run.
Lancaster shortstop Jacob Jablonski was 2-for-3 in the loss to Martinez with three RBIs, Jenkins also drove in three runs and outfielder Christian Quezada was 3-for-5 to raise his batting average to .556.
“It was fun,” Jenkins said. “It was nice seeing new areas, playing different competition. Just trying to go out every day and compete and bring some wins back, rolling into this weekend series at home.”
The Sound Breakers recovered with a 3-2 win at Marysville on Tuesday.
Lancaster starting pitcher Gilberto Rosario threw a complete game to earn the victory, striking out 12 in nine innings and giving up two earned runs on five hits and nine walks.
Castano, Nate Duarte and Haith all drove in one run apiece for the Sound Breakers, who finished with five hits and scored all three runs in the sixth inning.
The Sound Breakers lost the second game of the two-game series at Marysville, 7-2 on Wednesday.
Jenkins went 3-for-4 in the loss with two runs scored and Duarte was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Quezada drove in the other run for the Sound Breakers.
“I think, after a long road trip, it’s just good for us to get some rest, recover our bodies to get prepared for tomorrow,” Jenkins said. “We were all mentally prepared to play and obviously we’d love to be out there and play, but we’re going to take advantage of it, just get ourselves ready to go at it and get a W tomorrow.”
The Sound Breakers finished the road trip with a 13-11 victory at Vallejo on Thursday.
“Definitely tough on the travel part, day in and day out getting to different locations,” Jablonski said. “That’s all the experience, the grind. You’ve got to love it. If you’re not loving it, then what are you doing here?”
The Sound Breakers will make another five-game road trip the first week of July, but their longest road trip will be the final week of the regular season, an eight-game road trip over eight days the final week of July, culminating in the last day of the regular season on July 30, at Monterey.
“It’s been a long stretch for us,” Jablonski said. “We were ready to compete today. It’s really great to be back home. We really thrive at home. We kind of got that energy back as soon as we saw The Hangar.
“I’m definitely going to take advantage of it, get off my feet. Get some fresh legs for another stretch coming up. I think it’s a blessing in disguise for us. Some of our pitchers are kind of sore and catcher, get him off his legs. We got some new guys coming in, so it’s going to be great seeing new blood and get that team chemistry together. I think we really bonded over that road trip. It’s kind of a new area for all of us going up there and experiencing that together. I think we did a really great job and some of our personalities shined and we kind of have a better understanding of who we are.”
The Sound Breakers held tryouts for a few players on Friday and welcomed a new pitcher: left-handed pitcher Brian Blackburn, a Pasadena native who played at Citrus College in 2014.
“I love it out here and I love baseball,” Blackburn said.
Gumbs said the unexpected day off was welcome and necessary for the Sound Breakers.
“Whenever we do get a break like this, it’s huge,” Gumbs said. “It’s huge. The guys play so much, that it’s a tax on the body. You actually need some rest. You’ve got to have some rest. Rest should be the guys’ best friend when you’re playing.
“That day of rest is like a pot of gold. You still miss the game, because that’s something that we do every day, but you know your body needs that rest and your body lets you know, because you’re so reenergized when you come back.”
Gumbs said the biggest focus for him is the mental approach of his players.
“Overall, I’ve said it before, whenever we play together and do all the little things, we can play with anyone in the league,” Gumbs said. “The guys are younger. It’s a young group, so they make a lot of mental mistakes. It’s not physical, it’s mental mistakes.
“I try to challenge them in being more mentally prepared and try to stay focused for the whole nine innings, which is kind of hard. Every day I challenge them. I just told them today, ‘Which one of you guys can follow a baseball from the time the umpire says ‘Play ball!’’ If there is a foul ball, you follow it. When he throws it back in, you follow it. That means there’s no distractions. How many people do you think can do that? There’s not many. And it takes special people, a special person to be able to stay focused for that long. What it shows is that we’re distracted a lot.”
The Sound Breakers will play at Monterey on Sunday and travel to Bakersfield on Monday and again on Thursday, before returning home for a two-game series against Vallejo starting on Friday at The Hangar.
The Pecos League All-Star game will be played July 9 in Martinez.
