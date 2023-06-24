 Skip to main content
Independent Baseball | Pecos League | Seaweed 7, Sound Breakers 4

Sound Breakers fall to Seaweed in final innings

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers held a late lead at The Hangar on Friday night against Vallejo.

The slim two-run lead evaporated in the eighth inning as the Seaweed scored five runs and pulled away for a 7-4 win over the Sound Breakers.

Mrhoop
Mrhoop

As an armchair quarterback watching a baseball game I think that they should have left #15 in who after 4 innings was cruising on the mound, but what do I know.

