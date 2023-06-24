Sound Breakers fall to Seaweed in final innings

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers held a late lead at The Hangar on Friday night against Vallejo.
The slim two-run lead evaporated in the eighth inning as the Seaweed scored five runs and pulled away for a 7-4 win over the Sound Breakers.
“That one overall … that one kind of hurts. It should hurt,” Sound Breakers center fielder Luke Smith said. “Give it away late. We’ve got to make some adjustments tonight, mentally, and come back tomorrow prepared.”
The Sound Breakers took an early lead, scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning.
Lancaster shortstop Jacob Jablonski led off the inning with a single and eventually tagged from third on a sacrifice fly to center field by Evan Antonellis.
The Seaweed tied the game with an RBI single by Kyle Kotecki in the second inning.
The Sound Breakers quickly retook the lead with a run in the bottom of the second.
Jablonski reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs and scored from first on a triple by Smith.
The Sound Breakers took a 3-1 lead on an RBI double in the fourth inning.
Lancaster starting pitcher Tyler Hopper drew a one-out walk and Jablonski reached on a dropped pop fly near home plate.
Smith followed with a double to center field, allowing Hopper to easily score. Jablonski also looked to score, rounding third base, but was caught in a rundown.
Smith also made a diving catch in center to end the top of the seventh inning.
Hopper allowed one run on three hits and two walks in four innings, striking out five.
Sound Breakers manager Lincoln Juice Gumbs said Lancaster recently added three pitchers to the roster: Timothy Carter, Nico O’Donnell and Joe Ritcher.
O’Donnell pitched at Fresno State after transferring from the University of Texas and Ritcher attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas.
“Most of the time when we get on the road, we can’t take most of our pitchers,” Gumbs said. “A lot of our pitchers are homebound and they have jobs, so it’s kind of tough on us. That’s the reason why we picked up all these extra arms, to travel with us when we play now.”
The new pitchers took the mound on Friday night.
Carter threw three shutout innngs in relief of Hopper, entering the game in the fifth inning. Carter gave up two walks and struck out three and did not allow a hit.
O’Donnell was not as successful in his debut, entering in the eighth inning with the Sound Breakers leading 3-1.
Although O’Donnell struck out the first batter he faced, he walked the next two and then hit a batter to load the bases.
The Seaweed scored five runs in the inning on three hits, including a two-run single by Kotecki. Chris Hess and Mickey Nunes both hit RBI singles and Sean Jackson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
O’Donnell struck out five in two innings, but gave up six runs on five hits, two walks and two hit batters.
The Sound Breakers had a rally stopped at the plate in the bottom of the eighth.
Lancaster’s Michael Haith hit a one-out single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and was thrown out at home trying to score on a single by O’Donnell to end the inning.
“It is unusual for the Pecos League,” Smith said. “It was 3-1 going into the eighth inning.
“Offensively, we’ve got to do a better job tomorrow, because we put too much pressure on our defense and pitching tonight. That’s what happened tonight. They can’t do all the work. Mentally, we’ve got to make some adjustments offensively before we come out tomorrow.”
The Sound Breakers added a run in the ninth inning.
Jablonski and Smith hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning and Antonellis drew a one-out walk to load the bases for catcher Nate Duarte, who drove in Jablonski with a ground ball.
Andrew Castano grounded out to end the game for the Sound Breakers’ fourth straight loss.
Vallejo starting left-handed pitcher Sean Jackson almost pitched a complete game, but left after walking the bases loaded in the ninth. Jackson struck out six in 8.1 innings, giving up 12 hits and three walks.
The Sound Breakers finished 1-3 in the last week.
The Sound Breakers won their lone home game, 13-8 against Bakersfield on Saturday, June 17. The Sound Breakers outhit the Train Robbers 16-7, as Luke Smith went 4-for-5 with an RBI and Jacob Jablonski was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Lancaster starting pitcher Brian Blackburn earned the win, striking out seven in seven innings, giving up five runs.
The Sound Breakers then hit the road for three straight games, losing all three.
Lancaster lost at Monterey 11-10 on Sunday, despite outhitting the Amberjacks 15-12. Christian Quezada and Nate Duarte both finished with a double and three RBIs apiece.
The Sound Breakers then lost the first of two straight at Bakersfield, losing to the Train Robbers 14-7 on Monday and 12-6 on Thursday.
The Sound Breakers are 3-7 against Bakersfield and will play two straight at Bakersfield starting on Sunday. Seven of the 10 games between the two teams have been played in Bakersfield.
In the loss on Monday, the Sound Breakers played an error-less game defensively and outhit the Train Robbers 14-11 as Antonellis finished 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.
Lancaster also outhit Bakersfield 11-10 in the loss on Thursday, as Kyle Jenkins, Antonellis, Smith and Haith all finished with two hits apiece. Smith also drove in two runs and hit his second home run of the season.
“Close, but no cigar, and that’s not going to cut it,” Gumbs said. “We have to figure it out. Within the next two weeks, we need to figure it out, which direction we’re going. We need to get a couple of wins behind us and start to figure it out.
“It’s getting to that point in the season where we have to find our identity. It can’t be win, lose, win, lose. You have to find an identity.”
The National Anthem was played on a trumpet by Thomas Sanderson of the Antelope Valley Jazz Ensemble.
The Sound Breakers will host a fundraising car wash today from 9 to 11 a.m. at Sammy’s Restaurant at 44139 Sierra Highway in Lancaster.
The Sound Breakers will hold a Metallica Night on July 1, when they host San Rafael.
(1) comment
As an armchair quarterback watching a baseball game I think that they should have left #15 in who after 4 innings was cruising on the mound, but what do I know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.