Padres Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) speaks with San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (left) during the second inning on Monday in Los Angeles. 

 Ryan Sun

LOS ANGELES — Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres rallied from an early five-run deficit for an 11-8 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night.

Manny Machado homered twice for the Padres, who beat their playoff-bound rivals for only the third time in 11 meetings this season. San Diego still had to survive a perilous bottom of the ninth for closer Josh Hader, who got Chris Taylor on a weak liner to shortstop with the bases loaded to end it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.