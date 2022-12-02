Solid league start

PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team struck early and dominated its Golden League match against Palmdale on Thursday night.
The Hawks scored in the second minute, the first of two goals by Knight senior Victoria Martinez, in a 4-1 victory over Palmdale at Knight High School.
The lone goal for the Falcons was on an own goal by the Hawks.
Knight (2-1, 2-0), which finished second in the Golden League last season, starts league play with two consecutive wins.
“I thought they were communicating better,” Knight coach Nestor Rodriguez said. “Definitely an improvement, I think, over Tuesday. The chemistry is building with the girls. It’s a good second win for us, going forward.
“This game could have gone either way. They could have scored and then we would have had a game on our hands. 4-1 could be a tricky score, but I think the girls felt comfortable on the field and it was good for us to get a win at home. It’s a good way for us to open our home season.”
Martinez, who also had two goals in a 3-0 win over Highland on Tuesday, struck in the second minute, with a shot to the top of the goal from 15 yards out, just above a leaping Palmdale goalie.
Martinez scored again in the 19th minute, breaking away from the defense, beating a charging Palmdale goalie and chipping in a shot from a few yards out to give the Hawks a 2-0 lead.
Martinez had a shot go wide right in the fourth minute, a shot from 15 yards saved in the 21st minute and another shot from 20 yards deflected in the 37th minute.
Palmdale benefitted from a Knight own goal in the 28th minute, as the Knight goalie deflected a shot by Palmdale junior Angelique Villanueva from 10 yards out.
The Knight defense tried to clear the loose ball, but instead it made it into the net.
“I feel that we had a lot of passing,” said Knight sophomore Kelsey De Leon, a first-year varsity player. “We did a lot of communicating. We did have our moment of course. Everyone was a bit frustrated with each other, but once we came back second half I feel that we were really all calmed down and way better than the first half.
“It is a bit frustrating, but you have to realize that you have to be patient and the ball will eventually come to you and, if not, you have to take those opportunities.”
It was one of the few shots Palmdale did have, as Knight dominated time of possession and shots on goal.
Knight senior goalie Annabella Gonzales had four saves in the first half, before being replaced by senior Veronica Lopez in the second half.
De Leon scored in the 51st minute, on a header off a lead pass by sophomore Anahi Mejia, giving the Hawks a 3-1 lead.
De Leon had a shot in the 43rd minute go off the top of the crossbar.
Victoria Martinez had a header go wide left in the 56th minute, off a free kick by senior Vivian Martinez.
Vivian Martinez had a shot saved on a free kick from 15 yards in the 65th minute.
Knight sophomore Allyson Alsobrook, a first-year varsity player, capped the scoring for the Hawks in the 77th minute.
Alsobrook chipped in a rebound when Victoria Martinez had a shot from 20 yards hit the crossbar.
“I think we did good. We could have did more passing, but overall we had a strong game,” Alsobrook said. “We finished strong.
“It just gives us confidence to keep going for the rest of our games.”
Victoria Martinez had a shot from 20 yards go high in stoppage time.
Knight will play at Lancaster on Tuesday and will play at Quartz Hill on Dec. 15, the final match before the holiday break. Golden League play then resumes on Jan. 10.
Palmdale (2-2-1, 0-2), which tied for fourth place in league last year, has two straight losses to start league, against the top two teams from last season.
“I think starting the first week against the top two teams is a little hard,” Palmdale coach German Aguilar said. “We’ve got a lot of people injured. With Knight, I thought we could do a little bit better, but we still have work to do.
“I think we should be able to be in at least the top three this year. Obviously it’s a process.”
The Falcons played three preseason games, going 2-0-1.
Palmdale beat Rosamond 6-0 in the season opener on Nov. 15, tied Paraclete 1-1 on Nov. 17 and beat Burroughs-Ridgecrest 1-0 on Nov. 22.
The Falcons lost at Quartz Hill 7-0 to start league play on Tuesday.
“We have like three preseason games and it went well, but once again, playing the best teams, it’s a bit hard in the first week, both of them,” Aguilar said. “We still have our work to do.”
Palmdale will host Westlake on Monday and host Littlerock on Tuesday.
