Marlins Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Angels right fielder Hunter Renfroe collides with the wall as a ball hit for a two-run home run by the Marlins’ Bryan De La Cruz goes over during the seventh inning on Friday in Anaheim.

ANAHEIM — Jorge Soler homered for the fourth straight game, Bryan De La Cruz had four hits — including a two-run homer — and the Miami Marlins snapped the Angels’ four-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory Friday night over Los Angeles.

Miami finished with a season-high 16 hits and everyone in the starting lineup got at least one. The Marlins have also had at least 11 hits in a club-record six straight games.

