LOS ANGELES — Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria homered, Logan Webb pitched five sharp innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-6 on Saturday.
The Giants have won consecutive games at Dodger Stadium, scoring a combined 19 runs, after losing the first four in the season series.
Mike Yastrzemski hit two doubles and Wilmer Flores had three of San Francisco's 16 hits after being reinstated from the injured list before the game.
Webb (4-3) held the Dodgers to just one hit and one earned run. He struck out seven, walked none and retired the final 11 batters he faced.
"I think the main thing was getting ahead with the changeup and off-speed pitches," Webb said. "When I did that, I think it just set up everything else. Obviously, I had some pretty good success doing that, kept it going throughout the game and felt it kept getting better each inning."
Webb made the start after a short stint on the injured list with a shoulder strain, so his outing was over after just 62 pitches.
Giants manager Gabe Kapler said before the game that he would check in with Webb after each inning to see how he was feeling. The plan was for him to throw no more than 60-70 pitches.
"We were going to be pretty disciplined coming off shoulder injuries with one of our young pitchers we'll depend on for a long time," Kapler said. "It was tempting because it was one of the better performances we look for. A lot of strikes. A lot of changeups. That's not as important. The pitch mix was good. He threw fastballs and sliders. But really, he executed in the zone and below as well and that was evidenced by the swings and misses."
Albert Pujols hit his 669th career home run and doubled. He is tied with Babe Ruth for the fourth-most extra-base hits in major league history with 1,356.
Pujols drove in three runs a day after he was robbed of a game-winning homer in the ninth by a stellar catch from Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman.
Cody Bellinger returned to the Dodgers' lineup after nearly two months on the injured list with a hairline fracture in his left leg. He received a nice ovation from the limited-capacity crowd. He went 0 for 4 with a walk and scored a run.
Max Muncy also homered for Los Angeles.
Julio Urias (7-2) had his worst start of the season and allowed seven runs — six earned — on 11 hits in five innings.
"I was aggressive. I went after the guys. I just don't think the pitches were as effective as (in) the past," Urias said through a translator. "The fastball wasn't there, and I didn't really have the other stuff working for me. I stayed aggressive and kept attacking and working as best as I could."
After making back-to-back errors at second base in the second inning, Solano quickly made up for those miscues. He hit a two-run homer in the third to give the Giants a 5-2 lead.
LONG BALL
Muncy hit a solo home run in the sixth off Scott Kazmir, who pitched in relief. It was Muncy's 12th homer of the season.
"Muncy has demonstrated to us there aren't a lot of pitches he can't hit a home run," Kapler said. "When we face him, we have to be on our A game as a staff."
MEETING ON THE MOUND
After Solano's two errors, the Giants' infielders gathered for a meeting on the mound to help Solano get back on track.
"Definitely. It's baseball. That sort of stuff kind of happens," Webb said. "We had that meeting on the mound and said, 'Hey Donny, you'll get another one.' That just kind of happens."
TRAINER'S ROOM
Giants: Flores (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
Dodgers: Bellinger and INF/OF Zach McKinstry (right oblique strain) were reinstated from the IL and both started. ... RHP Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) will make one more rehab start and if he reaches about five innings and/or 75 pitches, he could rejoin the Dodgers after that.
UP NEXT
Giants: RHP Kevin Gausman (5-0, 1.53 ERA) allowed five hits in five innings in his last start, beating Arizona.
Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.94) makes his 50th career start against the Giants. He is 24-13 with a 1.79 ERA and 0.88 WHIP versus San Francisco. Kershaw is tied for the second-most wins in the majors this season.
Bellinger returns to lineup in loss
LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers with a new appreciation for the game.
Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was out for nearly two months with a hairline fracture in his left leg. He had offseason shoulder surgery after the Dodgers won the World Series and said this has been the toughest stretch of his career.
“I’d say so. Honestly, I feel like I haven’t been a part of the team this year,” Bellinger said. “Spring training I was on my own schedule getting ready and, obviously, this happened. It’s good to be back with the boys. It will be nice to not watch on TV. It will be nice to be in the games. I’m super excited.”
Bellinger, who will play center field in both weekend games against the San Francisco Giants, said he was in group chats with his teammates and had some FaceTime calls while he rehabilitated in Arizona, his home state and where he makes his offseason home. But it wasn’t the same. He’s been out since April 5, after just 19 at-bats.
Bellinger feels his swing is in good shape because he’s been swinging for all but two weeks of his recovery.
“All was good, man. I’ve been able to swing since two weeks from the injury,” Bellinger said. “So, for me, personally, that part of it I wasn’t too worried about it. I knew, once my body feels good from consecutive games, I was ready to roll.”
The return to the clubhouse came with a new locker mate, Albert Pujols. The Angels released Pujols earlier this month, and the Dodgers signed him to a major league contract.
“Albert Pujols is amazing, man. I’ve heard nothing but unbelievable things, Bellinger said. “I knew that playing against him and now part of the team. I was lucky enough to be locker mates next to him. I know I’ll take full advantage of being next to a future Hall of Famer and try to learn from him as much as I can.”
Bellinger could only watch games as the Dodgers struggled through a 5-15 stretch, but they’re now playing well, having won 13 of their past 16 games.
“It was weird man, but every year I’ve been in the big leagues there’s always a stretch where you just lose. It’s baseball,” Bellinger said. “I know watching, (it was like) ‘Oh, one of those stretches.’ I don’t know how it was up here. From what I was told, the vibes have always been great. The team has been winning and I hope I can contribute to that.”
Much better than being relegated to watching his teammates play from his home in Arizona.
“The game of baseball on TV looks so easy,” Bellinger said. “Then you get into the box and you’re playing and it’s a completely different game — you see frustration of the fans. It’s funny being on that side of it. I haven’t been on that side of it. I’m pretty mellow during the games, man. It’s definitely not fun watching from your couch. That’s what I had to do to feel like I was involved.”
Bellinger batted .305 with 47 homers during his MVP season, but during Los Angeles’ 2020 title run he batted just .239 with 12 homers in a pandemic-shortened regular season.
The 25-year-old was 4 for 19 (.211) in four games this season before being sidelined by the injury.
In five rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bellinger was 4 for 20 with two home runs, 3 RBIs and one walk, and he struck out four times.
The Dodgers activated Bellinger and Zach McKinstry (right oblique strain) on Saturday. DJ Peters and Sheldon Neuse were optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.