APTOPIX WWCup Jamaica Colombia Soccer

Associated Press

Colombia’s Catalina Usme (center) scores her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Jamaica on Tuesday in Melbourne, Australia.

 Hamish Blair

Colombia 1, Jamaica 0

MELBOURNE, Australia — Catalina Usme scored early in the second half and Colombia edged Jamaica to advance to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for the first time.

