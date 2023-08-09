Colombia 1, Jamaica 0
MELBOURNE, Australia — Catalina Usme scored early in the second half and Colombia edged Jamaica to advance to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals for the first time.
Colombia will face European champion England on Saturday at Stadium Australia in Sydney. England advanced on penalties after a scoreless draw with Nigeria on Monday night.
Usme yelled in celebration after trapping a long pass from Ana Guzman and calmly finishing in the 52nd minute. It was the first goal Jamaica conceded in the tournament.
Teenage star Linda Caicedo had opportunities but wasn’t able to add to Colombia’s tally in a tough, physical encounter.
Las Cafeteras, making their third World Cup appearance, also reached the Round of 16 in 2015 but were stopped in a 2-0 loss to the United States.
The Jamaican women were in the knockout round for the first time in just their second appearance in the tournament.
The match at Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium was an anticipated showdown between Jamaican Khadija “Bunny” Shaw and Colombia’s Caicedo. In the end, though, it was Usme’s emphatic goal that made the difference.
Shaw was an attacking force with Manchester United last season, scoring 20 goals in 22 league games, but she went into the match scoreless at the World Cup.
The Reggae Girlz had just one goal in the group stage, Allyson Swaby’s header in a 1-0 victory over Panama, while Shaw sat out of that match because of a red card in the opener against France.
Caicedo, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 15, had a pair of goals in the opening round amid questions about her fitness. She was seen dropping to the ground during a practice session earlier in the tournament but played the entirety of Colombia’s 1-0 loss against Morocco in its group final on Thursday.
After defeating South Korea in its World Cup opener, Colombia upset Germany 2-1 before falling to upstart Morocco in its group finale. Colombia became just the second South American team to top its group, joining Brazil.
Jamaica’s defense held title contenders France and Brazil scoreless in the opening round, helping to push the Reggae Girlz through to the knockout stage. The Jamaicans lost every game at the 2019 tournament, their only other appearance.
Colombia had more chances in the first half but Jamaica’s stout defense held and the match was scoreless at the break.
There was a scary moment when Jamaica’s Trudi Carter was hit hard in the face by the ball in the 21st minute but she returned.
Jamaica goalkeeper Becky Spencer was able to punch away Usme’s cross in the 29th. Caicedo sent the ball over the goal with a chance in the 38th.
Jamaica’s Drew Spence was shown a yellow late in the half with a tackle on Caicedo, after Chantelle Swaby was booked.
Spence nearly scored on a header in the 82nd but it went just wide. She raised her hands to her face in disbelief over the missed chance to even the game.
Colombia was without Manuela Vanegas because of yellow card accumulation. Guzman, who like Caicedo is 18, replaced her.
France 4, Morocco 0
ADELAIDE, Australia — Eugenie Le Sommer scored twice and France advanced to the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Morocco on Tuesday.
France’s all-time leading scorer, Le Sommer struck once in each half as her country moved into a showdown with co-host Australia in Brisbane on Saturday.
Goals from Kadidiatou Diani, Kenza Dali and Le Sommer saw the French take a 3-0 lead after 23 minutes at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium.
Le Sommer headed in a fourth in the second half to complete the win and end Morocco’s historic run at the World Cup.
The Moroccans, on debut at the tournament, became the first Arab nation to advance to the knockout stage.
The Atlas Lions were the first Arab team to register a win in the competition by beating South Korea in the group stage. They followed that by upsetting group winner Colombia to advance to the round of 16 at the expense of No. 2-ranked Germany.
But overcoming France, one of the tournament favorites, was a step too far for Reynald Pedros’ team.
France next face Australia, which is co-hosting the tournament with New Zealand.
The Matildas advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Denmark 2-0 on Monday, with star striker Sam Kerr returning from calf injury to make her first appearance at this World Cup.
