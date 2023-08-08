England 0, Nigeria 0, England wins on PKs, 4-2
BRISBANE, Australia — England won without star Lauren James, who was ejected with a red card, to beat Nigeria on penalty kicks Monday and advance to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup.
The round of 16 match ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, giving Nigeria a chance to win a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup for the first time in nine trips to the global tournament.
But European champion England won the shootout 4-2, missing only one attempt.
England became the title favorite after the defending champion U.S. team was eliminated Sunday in a penalty shootout loss to Sweden. But England struggled to create opportunities against Nigeria’s defense.
Matters were made worse for England five minutes from regulation time when star forward James was ejected, after a VAR review, for violent conduct after stomping on a Nigeria defender.
She initially was shown a yellow card by referee Melissa Borjas after falling on top of Michelle Alozie and stepping on her with her studs after getting back to her feet. The crowd groaned as slow-motion replays were shown on the stadium screens and, after a delay of several minutes, the yellow card was canceled and replaced with a red card.
British media instantly reacted by comparing it with David Beckham’s red card for kicking out at Argentina’s Diego Simeone at the 1998 World Cup in France. The red card means James will miss at least one game, and possibly the rest of the tournament.
The Lionesses immediately had to change formation in the 10-on-11 scenario, bringing on Chloe Kelly to play a solo role up front.
Alozie was clear eight minutes into stoppage time but couldn’t control a left-foot shot from seven yards and skewed it wide of the post.
Veteran forward Asisat Oshoala forced a save from England goalkeeper Mary Earps when she spun and fired a left-foot shot minutes from the end of extra time.
England will meet Colombia or Jamaica in Sydney next Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Australia 2, Denmark 0
SYDNEY — Australia advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup by beating Denmark in Sydney on Monday.
Goals from Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso ensured the Matlidas weren’t the latest big name to crash out following the eliminations of holder the United States, Germany and Brazil.
The tournament co-host will face France or Morocco in Brisbane on Saturday.
Australian fans will start to believe their team could go on to be crowned world champion after star striker Sam Kerr returned from a calf injury to make her first appearance at the tournament.
In front of a crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia, the Matildas already put themselves on course for the last eight by the time Kerr made her entrance in the 80th minute.
Foord fired Australia in front in the 29th after running on to a pass from Mary Fowler.
Raso drilled home a second in the 70th after Emily van Egmond’s lay off.
Australian fans feared their team wouldn’t even get out of their group after losing to Nigeria. But a 4-0 win against Canada in its final Group B match secured top spot.
Back in Stadium Australia where it began its campaign on July 20, the Matildas were still without Kerr from the kickoff.
The striker injured her left calf on the eve on that opening game and did not play in the group stage. Despite recovering from the injury, she was named as a substitute against Denmark.
While she sat on the bench, Australia was still too strong for Denmark.
Foord’s opener came after Fowler’s incisive pass from her own half. Foord raced forward and, cutting in from the left, slipped her shot between the legs of Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen to spark wild fan celebrations.
Foord was close to scoring a second before halftime when a shot across goal looped just past the post with Christensen beaten.
Van Egmond’s backheel from close range was then saved.
But the crowd celebrated as if Australia had scored again when Kerr was shown on the big screen preparing to come on.
Moments later, Australia did score after Fowler found Van Egmond in the box and she laid off to Raso, who drilled a low shot through a crowded area into the bottom corner.
Kerr replaced Raso 10 minutes later to crown a night of celebrations.
