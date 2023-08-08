WWCup England Nigeria Soccer

England’s Lauren James heads the ball during a Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria on Monday in Brisbane, Australia. James was ejected from the game for stomping on a Nigerian player.

 

England 0, Nigeria 0, England wins on PKs, 4-2

BRISBANE, Australia — England won without star Lauren James, who was ejected with a red card, to beat Nigeria on penalty kicks Monday and advance to the quarterfinals at the Women’s World Cup.

