Canada 2, Ireland 1
PERTH, Australia — Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind win against Ireland in the Women’s World Cup.
Adriana Leon’s second-half strike at Perth’s rain-soaked Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada’s hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B.
Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a World Cup.
It had all started so well for Ireland when captain Katie McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner beyond Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan into the back of the net.
But an own-goal by Megan Connolly in the fifth minute of first-half time added on gifted Canada an equalizer before the break.
Leon scored the winner in the 53rd after an assist from substitute Sophie Schmidt.
Schmidt was one of three halftime substitutes made by Canada coach Beverly Priestman, with Christine Sinclair and Shelina Zadorsky also coming on.
The changes turned the course of the game, with Schmidt cutting open Ireland’s defense to set up Leon.
McCabe’s stunning goal was Ireland’s first ever at a World Cup and could be a contender for the best of the tournament.
Ireland’s exit comes after losing 1-0 against Australia in its opening game. Canada drew 0-0 with Nigeria.
Japan 2, Costa Rica 0
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday, and the Japanese qualified for the knockout stage later when Spain beat Zambia.
Japan and Spain — 5-0 winners over Zambia — were the first teams in the tournament to move on to the round of 16. They are tied for the top spot in Group C with six points each, and seeding will be determined by the outcome of their Monday match.
Japan and Costa Rica kicked off in front of a sparse crowd of 6,992 at Dunedin Stadium, a huge differential from the record sales of over 1.5 million tickets for this year’s tournament. High fan turnout in Auckland and Sydney — there were 117,000 combined at opening night in those cities — have been partly offset by much smaller crowds in Dunedin, where attendance has dropped with each match from an initial high of 13,711.
Las Ticas kept the pressure high throughout the match, but the Japanese dominated with precision in ball handling and passes.
Mina Tanaka passed the ball to Naomoto, who dribbled past a Costa Rican defender before scoring on outstretched goalkeeper Daniela Solera in the 25th minute. Fujino then snuck the ball in on an angle into the far left corner of the net. Costa Rican defenders Maria Paula Elizondo and Mariana Benavides failed to stop Fujino from scoring.
Spain 5, Zambia 0
AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Jennifer Hermoso scored twice and assisted in her 100th international appearance to push Spain past Zambia, a victory that locked both Spain and Japan into the Women’s World Cup knockout round.
Spain and Japan are the first teams to clinch berths in the tournament’s round of 16. They will play on Monday in Wellington to decide seeding.
Hermoso, Spain’s all-time leading scorer, deposited a one-time header off a perfect cross from Alexia Putellas in the 13th minute. She then gathered a rebound and scored on an empty net in the 70th minute. The goal was initially wiped away for offside, then eventually confirmed after a lengthy review.
Teresa Abelleira launched a 58-mph strike from well outside the box in the ninth minute and beat Eunice Sakala to the top side of the net, her second goal with the Spain national team.
Like Hermoso, Alba Redondo also scored twice, in the 69th and 85th minutes. Her first goal was an impressive run off of a long pass, while her second was on a rebound in front of an empty net.
