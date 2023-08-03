APTOPIX WWCup Jamaica Brazil Soccer

Jamaica’s Khadija Shaw (right) celebrates after playing to a scoreless draw against Brazil in a Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia. Jamaica advanced to the round of 16 for the first time.

 

Jamaica 0, Brazil 0

MELBOURNE, Australia — Jamaica advanced to the knockout round for the first time following a 0-0 draw that ended Brazil’s run in the group stage for the first time since 1995 at the Women’s World Cup.

