Jamaica 0, Brazil 0
MELBOURNE, Australia — Jamaica advanced to the knockout round for the first time following a 0-0 draw that ended Brazil’s run in the group stage for the first time since 1995 at the Women’s World Cup.
The scoreless game in Melbourne also ended Brazilian great Marta’s World Cup career.
She holds the all-time scoring record with 17 goals at the World Cup but couldn’t add to her tally in her sixth trip to the global tournament.
After conceding 12 goals in its Women’s World Cup debut in 1999, Jamaica shut out France, Panama and Brazil in consecutive games to finish second in Group F behind the French.
In addition to being ranked well below both Brazil and France, Jamaica progressed despite the financial struggles it faced before the tournament.
These difficulties resulted in Jamaica receiving support from fans through crowdfunding due to inadequate support from its federation. Nearly $100,000 was raised for the team through two fundraisers.
After opening the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Panama, Brazil failed to get the victory it needed to extend Marta’s World Cup campaign.
With Marta starting the match for the first time in the group stage, Brazil maintained possession for most of the first half but struggled to test Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.
The second half saw Brazil lift the tempo as the team chased the goal needed to advance. Brazil recorded six shots on target but struggled to threaten Jamaica’s goal as Jamaica’s organized defense stifled the team throughout the game.
Marta was replaced after 80 minutes with the game still in the balance.
A free kick from Andressa and a header from Debinha in stoppage time represented Brazil’s closest chance of scoring the winning goal. It was close, but close enough.
With the draw, the Reggae Girlz advance to the Round of 16 in their second Women’s World Cup. The team made its debut in 2019 but lost all three group-stage matches, including a 3-0 loss to Brazil. This time, Jamaica finishes unbeaten in Group F.
“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson. “To be able to do this is unbelievable to just watch it, while I’m alive. I thank the girls for doing this for the country. The country should be proud.”
Brazil’s loss means it is eliminated from the Women’s World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1995. With the exit from the tournament, Marta has played her final World Cup match after announcing her plan to retire prior to the tournament. She bids farewell to the game’s biggest stage as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 17 goals.
“For me, that is the end, but it’s just the beginning for the others,” Marta said.
Jamaica advances to play the winner of Group H next week in Adelaide, South Australia. Brazil’s tournament comes to a disappointing end.
Sweden 2, Argentina 0
HAMILTON, New Zealand — Rebecka Blomqvist’s second-half goal lifted Sweden to a win over Argentina to advance the Blagult to a round-of-16 showdown with the United States in the Women’s World Cup.
Argentina was eliminated from the tournament.
Neither side looked close to scoring for much of the match until Blomqvist broke the deadlock with a headed goal at the 66th-minute mark to help the blue and yellow finish 3-0 and win Group G.
Sweden, which rested nine starters to open the match, threatened at times in the first half. A combination of disjointed play and fouls prevented Sweden from taking early control of the game.
Playing at times in a pelting rain, Argentina did not create a real chance in open play, and suffered a blow when veteran Florencia Bonsegundo was stretchered off in tears after a late tackle by Blomqvist in the 41st minute.
Late in the match, Gabriela Chavez committed a foul while defending a corner kick. Elin Rubensson converted the penalty kick in stoppage time to seal the victory for Sweden.
Swedish captain Caroline Seeger made her 20th Women’s World Cup appearance Wednesday to equal Hedvig Lindahl’s tournament record for Sweden.
Over 17,900 spectators packed Waikato Stadium, which holds just 18,009. The crowd was full of Argentina supporters who sang and chanted for all 90 minutes, plus stoppage time, on a brisk night in Hamilton.
Stout defense was on full display for over an hour, but Blomqvist managed to push the blue and yellow over the line against Argentina.
Sofia Jakobsson picked out the head of Blomqvist perfectly on a cross from just outside the 18-yard box for the decisive goal.
“We had good patience today,” Blomqvist said. “We felt that, of course, we want to score goals and we want to create chances. I think we also felt that the chances will come, and when they came, we have to be ready and not be frustrated.”
The clash between the United States, the two-time reigning World Cup champions, and third-ranked Sweden will be their seventh meeting and tie the record for the most-played matchup in Women’s World Cup history.
Argentina’s run ended in the group stage just as it had in its three previous appearances, in 2019, 2007 and 2003. La Albiceleste are still without a tournament win.
“We’re proud of the players, they gave it their all. We can sleep at ease,” Argentina coach German Portanova said. “Of course we’re sad, that’s football. But our heads are very high, and we’ll continue down this pathway.”
Sweden travels to Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday for the U.S. match.
France 6, Panama 3
SYDNEY — Kadidiatou Diani scored a hat trick as France advanced to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup after a win over Panama.
The world’s No. 5-ranked team recovered from the shock of going behind to Marta Cox’s 30-yard (meter) free kick after two minutes at Sydney Football Stadium to finish atop Group F. Jamaica placed second in the group after a 0-0 draw with Brazil.
France, which had also been held to a 0-0 draw against Jamaica in its opening game, advanced after back-to-back wins against Brazil and Panama.
The French only needed a draw to guarantee their place in the round of 16 for the fourth time in succession. But France was given an early scare when Cox whipped the ball into the top corner, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin to score her country’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup in style.
France responded impressively to that early setback by going into the break with a 4-1 lead.
Panama’s Deysire Salazar lashed the ball into her own net when trying to clear Maelle Lakrar’s header in the 21st. Diani scored her first goal seven minutes later, and converted from the spot in the 37th after Yomira Pinzon handled in the area.
Lea Le Garrec’s made it 4-1 in the fifth minute of first half stoppage time.
Panama’s players had gone from elation at the start of the half to dejection at the end of it.
As the whistle blew for the break, Cox gathered her teammates for an impromptu huddle in the middle of the field, with the players looking visibly frustrated.
It got worse for Panama as Diani scored her second penalty seven minutes after the break when Wendy Natis was penalized on a VAR review for handling in the box.
France appeared capable of going on a goal spree in the second half, but it was Panama’s players who mounted an unexpected fightback.
They pulled a goal back with a penalty in the 64th, which was converted by Pinzon.
Lineth Cedeno scored another for the 52-ranked team, with a header in the 87th.
Vicki Becho hit France’s sixth in the 10th minute of stoppage time to set a new record for the number of goals her country has scored in a Women’s World Cup match.
France will play the second-place team from Group H in Adelaide next Tuesday.
