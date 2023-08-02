England 6, China 1
SYDNEY — Lauren James scored twice as England advanced to knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup with a rout of China.
The Chelsea forward scored her second and third goals of the tournament with two wonderful strikes as the European champions finished atop Group D with three straight wins.
Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, substitute Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly also added goals at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium, and China’s Wang Shuang pulled one back from the penalty spot.
China’s worst-ever loss at the tournament means it failed to advance from the group stage for the first time at a Women’s World Cup.
Denmark advanced as runnerup in the group after a 2-0 win over Haiti.
England now plays Nigeria in the round of 16 next Monday in Brisbane. Denmark plays co-host Australia in Sydney on the same day.
The Lionesses equaled their biggest-ever World Cup win, after beating Argentina by the same score in 2007.
England also set a World Cup record by scoring in 16 consecutive games at the tournament.
Denmark 2, Haiti 0
PERTH, Australia — Denmark advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 1995 after beating Haiti in its last group-stage match. The win sets up a round of 16 matchup against tournament co-host Australia in Sydney next Monday.
Denmark’s goals came courtesy of a penalty kick by Pernille Harder in the 21st minute and a calm finish by Sanne Troelsgaard in stoppage time. Haiti exits the tournament without any goals or points to show for its World Cup debut despite pushing Group D winner England all the way in its opener.
A handball from Haiti’s Dayana Pierre-Louis led to a penalty kick for Denmark in the 21st minute. Star forward Pernille Harder sent the keeper the wrong way to score her 71st career international goal.
Sanne Troelsgaard put the game out of reach in the 10th minute of stoppage time with a composed finish after a Danish counterattack.
Despite its efforts, Haiti was unable to create many scoring opportunities. Denmark limited Haiti to two shots on target, earning its second shutout of the group stage.
With the win, Denmark placed second to England in Group D and booked its place in the knockout stage. The Danes, who are making their first World Cup appearance since 2007, will face co-host Australia in the round of 16 in Sydney.
Denmark will play Group B winner Australia in Sydney on Monday, Aug. 7 in the round of 16. Haiti is out of the tournament after finishing last in Group D.
Netherlands 7, Vietnam 0
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — The Netherlands scored four times in a torrid 15-minute first-half stretch, overwhelming Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup on and sealing first place in Group E.
The Dutch went into the match in second place on goal differential behind the United States. But the blowout win combined with the Americans’ 0-0 draw with Portugal made the Netherlands the group winner. The U.S. advanced in second place.
The Netherlands dominated almost from the start. Lieke Martens chipped a shot into the net in the eighth minute over 5-foot-4 Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh to get the scoring started. Then the rout was on, as goals from three other Dutch players quickly followed.
Esmee Brugts scored one in the flurry on a curling ball from outside the penalty area in the 18th minute, then got another from nearly the same spot in the second half. Jill Roord also scored two.
Vietnam changed goalkeepers at halftime, substituting Khong Thi Hang in for Tran Thi Kim Thanh. It was too late.
Attendance for the match was 8,215, a big drop from the sold-out crowd of 25,947 at the previous match, when co-host New Zealand played Switzerland to a 0-0 draw and was eliminated from the tournament.
Martens and Katja Snoeijs scored within four minutes of each other, setting the tone for the match. Coming into the game in need of goals to catch the U.S. on goal differential, the Dutch players wasted little time celebrating and put the ball right back into play.
Netherlands will advance to the round of 16 for its third time in tournament history, which includes the 2019 final. It will leave the group stage ranked first in Group E, followed by the defending champion United States.
Tuesday’s match was Vietnam’s last in this year’s Women’s World Cup, its tournament debut. The Vietnamese finished 0-3 with no goals and 12 conceded.
Netherlands’ first opponent in the knockout round will be determined by the last games in Group G on Wednesday. Sweden currently leads that group, followed by second-place Italy. The Netherlands will face the second-place team.
Vietnam’s first Women’s World Cup run has come to an end. The Vietnamese are next scheduled to play on Oct. 26 against Uzbekistan in an Olympic qualifier.
