Australia 1, Ireland 0
SYDNEY — Rocked by the late withdrawal of Sam Kerr through injury, Australia took time to settle before getting off to a winning start at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday by beating Ireland 1-0 in Sydney.
SYDNEY — Rocked by the late withdrawal of Sam Kerr through injury, Australia took time to settle before getting off to a winning start at the Women’s World Cup on Thursday by beating Ireland 1-0 in Sydney.
Steph Catley swept home a 52nd-minute penalty to end Ireland’s resistance and spark an eruption of joy from fans inside Stadium Australia.
There was also no shortage of relief from the majority of the 75,784-strong crowd after the tournament co-hosts struggled to cope without the country’s all-time leading scorer Kerr, who will also miss the second game of Group B against Nigeria because of a calf injury.
Fans only learned of her absence about an hour before kick off, with the Chelsea striker sustaining the injury in practice on Wednesday. It is not certain she will be back to face Canada in the team’s last Group B game in Melbourne on July 31, with medical staff having to assess her recovery.
Mary Fowler, who has Irish heritage, replaced Kerr in Australia’s attack, but while the Manchester City forward is a highly-rated prospect, the absence of the team’s iconic captain was clear.
Nigeria 0, Canada 0
MELBOURNE, Australia — Olympic champion Canada was held to a 0-0 draw by Nigeria in its Women’s World Cup opener after Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie made several key saves, including one on a penalty from Christine Sinclair.
It was a crucial miss for the Canadian veteran, who is the leading all-time scorer in international soccer, men or women, with 190 goals.
Sinclair lined up for the shot in the 50th minute. Nnadozie dived left for the save. She pointed at her head after she blocked the kick.
Sinclair exited the game in the 70th minute.
Nnadozie also denied a shot from inside the box by Evelyne Viens in the 65th. At the end of the game, she fell to her knees and let out a celebratory yell.
Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan also made key saves, including a close-range shot in the 80th minute.
