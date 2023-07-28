WWCup Australia Nigeria Soccer

Associated Press

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring her side’s third goal during a Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match against Australia on Thursday in Brisbane, Australia.

 Tertius Pickard

Nigeria 3, Australia 2

BRISBANE, Australia — Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute and inspired Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.

