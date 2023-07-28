Nigeria 3, Australia 2
BRISBANE, Australia — Barcelona forward Asisat Oshoala came on as a second-half substitute and inspired Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia with her extra edge in attack and a goal that sealed the victory and sparked a jersey-shedding celebration.
The win moved Nigeria into a share of first place in Group B with Canada, both with four points, one more than Australia.
It means Australia, struggling with injuries in attack with striker Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler missing the game in Brisbane, needs to beat Olympic champion Canada in Melbourne on Monday to control its own fate for a spot in the round of 16.
Oshoala swooped on a defensive mixup in the 72nd minute and beat three Australians to the ball, sneaking a right-foot inside the near post from a tight angle. She peeled off her jersey and ran to the sideline to celebrate, getting a yellow card in the process.
After controlling much of the game, Australia was stunned in a two goal, nine-minute burst from Nigeria, which held Canada to a 0-0 draw on its opening game.
The Australians had more shots on goal (28-10) and more on target (8-5) but missed the clinical finish of its world-class strikers and was rarely able to breach Nigeria’s disciplined defense.
“This was a massive opportunity that we let slide,” Steph Catley, who is leading the Matildas in the absence of Kerr, said in a TV interview. “We created a lot of opportunities that we couldn’t finish. We weren’t patient enough, and we weren’t clinical.
“(Nigeria) was great on the counter and they finished their chances,” Catley added. “We’ve just got to move on as quickly as possible — on to Canada now. This is what World Cups are all about.”
Australia dominated possession throughout the first half and had 10 shots on goal to one, but it was tied 1-1 at halftime after the teams traded goals in stoppage time.
Oshoala replaced Uchenna Kanu, who scored Nigeria’s equalizer seconds before halftime, in the 63rd minute in a double switch for the Nigerian attack swung the momentum of the game.
Two minutes after she went on, Nigeria scored from a corner with three players heading the ball in sequence, starting with Michelle Alozie and going to the blue-haired Rasheedat Ajibade, who angled it across for veteran Uchiobe Ohale to connect beside the post.
Ohale nodded it in and took the brunt of Alanna Kennedy’s attempted clearance kick simultaneously.
Portugal 2, Vietnam 0
HAMILTON, New Zealand — Telma Encarnacao scored one goal and assisted on another as Portugal defeated Vietnam in the Women’s World Cup, a win that ensured Vietnam will not advance to the knockout stage.
Portugal jumped ahead in the seventh minute following a quick series of decisive passes through the Vietnamese defense. Lucia Alves dropped in a perfect cross to Encarnacao at the top of the six-yard box for a simple finish.
Portugal still has a shot to advance out of the group stage but will need to win or draw against the United States, with a Netherlands loss next Tuesday against Vietnam.
In the 21st minute, Portugal turned a goal kick from Vietnam into a chance, taking possession and moving downfield. Encarnacao slipped the ball to Kika Nazareth as she raced through defenders, and the 20-year-old forward slotted the second goal of the night to the left of goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh.
Argentina 2, South Africa 2
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half Friday to salvage a 2-2 draw with South Africa at the Women’s World Cup.
The draw gave both teams a single point in Group G. Sweden and Italy, the co-leaders of the group with three points each, play Saturday.
Sophia Braun sent the ball soaring into the top right corner of the net in the 74th minute to get Argentina on the board. Romina Nunez tied it with a header in the 79th.
The game was played before just 8,834 spectators in Dunedin Stadium, but those in attendance made their support known for both of the teams.
Linda Motlhalo scored in the 30th minute for South Africa when she knocked in a pass from Thembi Kgatlana when play slowed because Argentine players thought South Africa was offside. Kgatlana later added a goal herself in the 66th minute.
The draw gave South Africa its first ever point in the Women’s World Cup. South Africa lost every match in the group stage at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, as well as this tournament opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.