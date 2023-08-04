Morocco 1, Colombia 0
PERTH, Australia — Morocco beat Colombia 1-0 to make it to the Women’s World Cup knockout round, creating yet more history at the global tournament.
Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go beyond the group stage at the Women’s World Cup, and the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance.
Morocco’s winning goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Anissa Lahmari put back a penalty-save rebound.
The win meant Morocco qualifies in second place in the group, behind Colombia, and knocking two-time champion Germany out of the tournament. No. 2-ranked Germany needed a win over South Korea in a game being played simultaneously in Brisbane, but was held to a 1-1 draw.
If Morocco’s qualification for the Women’s World Cup inspired a generation, this will cement the legacy of the Atlas Lionesses.
The Moroccans were trounced 6-0 by Germany in their debut game in the tournament, but bounced back with consecutive wins over South Korea and a Colombia team that had been growing in confidence after edging Germany.
Colombia had its best scoring chance in the 59th minute, when its 18-year-old superstar, Linda Caicedo, served a ball to the far post, which Daniela Montoya one-timed to the left of goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi. Er-Rmichi made a kick save, blocking the ball with just the front edge of her right cleat.
In the 69th, Caicedo, after a long run, stopped and leaned on the field barrier, reaching down to her left ankle and foot. She appeared hobbled for several minutes but stayed in the match.
Moroccan soccer fans have had plenty of celebrate with their national teams at the World Cup. The Atlas Lionesses had created history just by qualifying, and then just by scoring their first win. Beating Colombia to knock Germany out of the tournament was completely unexpected for most.
Morocco’s men’s team also made World Cup history last year. In the 2022 men’s World Cup, the Atlas Lions advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 1986 and became the first African or Arab nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.
Colombia wins its group for the first time in team history and is in the knockout rounds for the first time since 2015.
Morocco, as the Group H runner-up, will play Group F winner France in Adelaide on Tuesday. Colombia will play Group F runner-up Jamaica the same day in Melbourne.
Germany 1, South Korea 1
BRISBANE, Australia — Two-time champion Germany failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time ever at the Women’s World Cup after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea in a tense group finale.
Morocco’s 1-0 win over Colombia in Perth added pressure on a German team that then needed to beat South Korea in Brisbane to advance. The last two group-stage games of the tournament kicked off simultaneously Thursday night on opposite sides of Australia.
Germany pushed forward in search of the winning goal, knowing the equation required to advance. Led by the head of captain Alexandra Popp, the Germans created numerous scoring opportunities but couldn’t find the winner.
Colombia finished atop Group H and Morocco took second place with six points, a remarkable turnaround after being routed 6-0 by Germany in its debut game at the tournament. No. 2-ranked Germany, finalists at the 2022 Euros, finished with four points.
South Korea struck in the sixth minute when a defense-splitting pass from Lee Young-ju found Cho So-hyun, who produced a calm finish after a perfectly timed run into open space.
In the 42nd, Popp equalized for Germany with a towering header off a cross from Svenja Huth.
Germany chased the winning goal throughout the second half. The Germans had a would-be winning goal from Popp overturned by VAR in the 57th. Just a few minutes later, Popp went close to scoring with another header but was denied by the crossbar.
Germany’s final scoring opportunities came in the 11th and 12th minutes of stoppage time when two shots from Sydney Lohmann missed wide and high.
Germany, the second-ranked team in the world, failed to advance from the group stage for the first time in nine appearances in the Women’s World Cup.
South Korea finished in last place in the group with one point but can take away something from the tournament after holding the two-time champions to a draw.
As third and fourth place finishers in the group, Germany and South Korea will each be heading home.
