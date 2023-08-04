APTOPIX WWCup Morocco Colombia Soccer

Associated Press

Players of Morocco celebrate after defeating Colombia 1-0 in a Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match on Thursday in Perth, Australia. Morocco moves on to the knockout round for the first time.

 

 Gary Day

Morocco 1, Colombia 0

PERTH, Australia — Morocco beat Colombia 1-0 to make it to the Women’s World Cup knockout round, creating yet more history at the global tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.