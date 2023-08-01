APTOPIX WWCup Australia Canada Soccer

Associated Press

Australia’s Hayley Raso (right) celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during a Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match against Canada on Monday in Melbourne, Australia. Raso scored two goals in Australia’s 4-0 win.

 Victoria Adkins

Australia 4, Canada 0

MELBOURNE, Australia — Haley Raso scored her first career Women’s World Cup goals at just the right time, with a first-half brace in Australia’s win over Canada in a pivotal group-stage finale.

