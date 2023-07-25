Brazil 4, Panama 0
ADELAIDE, Australia — Ary Borges scored a hat trick as Brazil made a flying start at the Women’s World Cup by beating Panama 4-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Brazil 4, Panama 0
ADELAIDE, Australia — Ary Borges scored a hat trick as Brazil made a flying start at the Women’s World Cup by beating Panama 4-0.
Borges struck twice in the first half at Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide and completed her treble in the 70th minute.
Bia Zaneratto finished off a stunning goal as Brazil made an early statement by moving to the top of Group F.
Panama, making its debut at the tournament, could do little to keep the 2007 runners-up at bay, with Borges ruthless in front of goal.
Brazil legend Marta went on in the second half to mark her sixth World Cup. The 37-year-old forward is the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 17 goals.
Germany 6, Morocco 0
MELBOURNE, Australia — Alexandra Popp scored twice in the first half and Germany added four more in the second in a rout of Morocco in its Women’s World Cup opener.
The margin of victory is the largest of the tournament so far, with the two-time champions against a Moroccan team on debut at the tournament.
Popp scored her 63rd and 64th international goals, moving to third on Germany’s all-time list.
The second half featured two Morocco own-goals sandwiched between goals from Klara Bühl and Lea Schüller. Morocco is the first Arab and North African country to qualify for the tournament
Colombia 2, South Korea 0
SYDNEY — Cancer survivor Linda Caicedo scored on her debut at the Women’s World Cup as Colombia beat South Korea.
The Real Madrid forward, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the age of 15, fired in her country’s second goal of the match at Sydney Football Stadium before racing toward Colombia’s fans in celebration.
The 18-year-old Caicedo, who is an inspirational figure on and off the field, further enhanced her reputation as one of soccer’s rising stars with her goal and performance as Colombia made a winning start to the tournament.
In a moment for the history books for talented teens, 16-year-old Casey Phair became the youngest-ever player in the Women’s World Cup when she went on as a second-half substitute for South Korea.
By then, it was too late.
The Colombians took the lead from a penalty in the 30th minute after Shim Seo-yeon handled a goal-bound effort from Manuela Vanegas in the area. Catalina Usme converted from the spot, sending South Korean goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul the wrong way when placing her shot to the left of the net.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.