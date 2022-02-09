Soccer playoffs start today

Seven boys soccer teams and six girls squads earned berths in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs, which were announced on Tuesday.
The boys playoffs begin today with the wildcard round.
BOYS
The Littlerock boys soccer team (10-3-4) finished third in the Golden League and will play at Xavier Prep (6-7) in CIF-SS Division 6 today. Xavier Prep was third in the Desert Empire League.
The winner will play at Hemet (11-8-2) in the first round on Friday. Hemet won the Sunbelt League title.
In the same division, the Highland boys soccer team (7-3-5) will play at Academy for Careers & Exploration (8-5). The Bulldogs were fourth in the Golden League, while ACE finished
The winner will play at Silverado (13-1-4) in the first round on Friday. Silverado won the Desert Sky League title.
The Paraclete boys soccer team will play at California Academy of Math and Science today in a CIF-SS Division 7 wildcard game.
The Spirits (6-6-3) finished tied for fourth with Windward in the Gold Coast League, while CAMS (4-4-0) was fourth in the Coastal League.
The winner will play at No. 2-seeded Ojai Valley (9-1-1), which won the Omega League title.
The first round of the playoffs are on Thursday and four boys teams already have their spots there.
The Palmdale boys soccer team is hoping the playoffs are similar to last year when the Falcons won their first CIF title in Division 4, a 4-1 victory over Santa Monica.
The Golden League champion Falcons (11-1-4) are now in Division 3 and will play host to Thousand Oaks (8-7-4) in the first round. The Lancers were fifth in the Marmonte League.
Quartz Hill (12-4-4), which finished second behind Palmdale in the Golden League, will play Pasadena Poly at San Marino High School on Thursday. Poly (10-1-2) won the Prep League title.
Palmdale Aerospace Academy (10-0-1) will take its undefeated record into the Division 6 bracket. The Griffins won the Heritage League title and will play host to the winner of today’s wildcard game between Brentwood (9-4-2) and Buckley (5-10-2). Brentwood was second in the Gold Coast League, while Buckley took fourth in the Liberty League.
Vasquez (5-7), which finished second to Palmdale Aerospace Academy in the Heritage League, will play its Division 7 first-round match on Saturday.
The Mustangs play host to Cathedral City (6-5), which took third in the Desert Valley League.
GIRLS
The girls soccer playoffs begin with the wildcard round on Thursday.
Highland (8-5), third in the Golden League, is the only Valley girls soccer team with a wildcard game.
The Bulldogs will play host to Burroughs (Burbank) (5-8), which finished third in the Pacific League, in the Division 4 wildcard round.
The winner will play at No. 2-seeded Sierra Canyon (14-12), which won the Gold Coast League title.
Five other girls soccer teams will open the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.
Quartz Hill, Knight and Eastside all play in Division 3.
The Rebels (14-0-1), winners of the Golden League title, will play host to Thousand Oaks (10-7-1), which finished third in the Marmonte League.
The Hawks (15-2-1), second to Quartz Hill in the Golden League, will travel to Apple Valley (12-2-4), which finished second in the Mojave River League.
Eastside (7-7), fourth in the Golden League, travels to Santa Barbara (9-5-6), which won the Channel League title.
The Paraclete girls soccer team reached the Division 5 finals last year, falling to San Marcos, 1-0, in the title game.
This year, the Spirits (15-2-1), who finished second in the Gold Coast League, were bumped up to Division 4 where league foe Sierra Canyon is the No. 2 seed. Paraclete will play host to South Pasadena (7-3-4), second in the Rio Hondo League, in the first round on Saturday.
The Vasquez (7-2-0) girls soccer team will host a Division 6 first-round game on Saturday.
The Mustangs won the Heritage League title with an undefeated 6-0 record. They will host the winner of Thursday’s wildcard game between Vista Del Lago (12-6-1) and Alverno Heights Academy (8-4).
Vista Del Lago is the second-place team from the Inland Valley League, while Alverno Heights Academy was third in the Horizon League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.