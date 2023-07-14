 Skip to main content
Youth Softball | SoCal State Championships | QHLL Major All-Stars

SoCal State Champions

Quartz Hill LL Major All-Stars move on to Regionals

SoCal Champion QHLL Majors Softball

Contributed photo

The Quartz Hill Little League Major All-Stars softball team, representing District 51, won the Southern California State Championship on Wednesday in San Marino. The team will move on to represent Southern California in the Western Region tournament, which begins on July 22 in San Bernardino.

The Quartz Hill Little League Major Softball All-Stars, representing District 51, were crowned the Southern California State Champions after defeating San Marino National Little League (District 17) in the second championship game on Wednesday in San Marino.

Quartz Hill had to defeat San Marino twice in the championship series after falling to them 4-2 in seven innings in the championship bracket of the double elimination tournament on Sunday.

