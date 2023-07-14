SoCal State Champions

The Quartz Hill Little League Major Softball All-Stars, representing District 51, were crowned the Southern California State Champions after defeating San Marino National Little League (District 17) in the second championship game on Wednesday in San Marino.
Quartz Hill had to defeat San Marino twice in the championship series after falling to them 4-2 in seven innings in the championship bracket of the double elimination tournament on Sunday.
The All-Stars then defeated Grand Terrace (D21) 11-0 on Monday to reach the championship series.
The All-Stars beat San Marino 9-5 on Tuesday in the first championship game and eked out a 4-3 win on Wednesday.
Quartz Hill defeated Los Angeles LL (D18) 15-1 to start the tournament on July 7 and went on to beat West End LL (D43) 14-0 on Saturday.
The team of BrookeLynn Sandberg-Zygo, Alina Elias, Ariana Cerda, Katrina Ramirez, Emma Garcia, Ava Santacruz, Bella Hackler, Makayla Thomas, Aryanna Olmos, Bailey Dell, Carmen Bocanegra and Trinity McIntosh worked together to earn the championship.
The Quartz Hill All-Stars are led by manager Steve Sandberg and coaches Frankie Elias and Antonio Cerda.
Quartz Hill moves on to the Western Region tournament, which runs from July 22-28 in San Bernardino.
The All-Stars will take on Hawaii at 4 p.m. on July 22 and the game will be televised on ESPN+.
The SoCal champs will also face teams representing Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Northern California.
The winner of that tournament will represent the West at the Major Softball World Series from Aug. 6-13 in Greenville, North Carolina.
