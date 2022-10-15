NLDS Dodgers Padres Baseball

Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts (right) looks on from first base as San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell works against a Dodgers batter during the first inning in Game 3 of a the National League Division Series, Friday, in San Diego. The Padres edged the Dodgers 2-1 to take a 2-1 series lead.

SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning and Trent Grisham homered at a festive Petco Park, helping the San Diego Padres top the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night for a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series.

San Diego can clinch its first trip to the NL Championship Series since 1998 with one more win on Saturday night. Joe Musgrove pitches for his hometown Padres, and Tyler Anderson starts for the NL West champions.

