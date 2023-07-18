British Open Golf

Associated Press

Martin Slumbers (right), the Chief Executive of The R&A and Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club St. Andrews, holds and looks at the Claret Jug trophy that has just been handed back by Australia’s Cameron Smith, winner of the 2022 British Open, at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Monday in Hoylake, England. The British Open Golf Championships starts Thursday.

 Peter Morrison

HOYLAKE, England — The chill Aussie vibe of Cameron Smith gave way to more emotion than he expected Monday while taking part in one of many royal and ancient traditions at the British Open.

As the defending champion, he had to return the Claret Jug.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.