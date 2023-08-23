LLWS Curacao Venezuela Baseball

Associated Press

Curacao left fielder Nasir El-Ossais makes a diving catch against Venezuela at the Little League World Series on Monday in South Williamsport, Pa.

 

 Tom E. Puskar

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Coming back to the Little League World Series after losing last year’s title game, Curacao doesn’t just want to be good for its size.

The team from Willemstad’s Pabao Little League on the Caribbean island of about 150,000 people is aiming for bigger things, and with five players and its whole coaching staff back for a second straight year, it needs just two wins to return to the tournament championship undefeated.

