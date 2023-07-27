Blue Jays Dodgers Baseball

The Dodgers’ Kiké Hernández receives a warm welcome as he steps up to the plate during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

 

LOS ANGELES — Kiké Hernández walked into Dodger Stadium, rode the elevator downstairs and passed the display cases of gleaming trophies on his way to the clubhouse.

He was back on familiar turf for the first time in three years.

