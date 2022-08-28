 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Football | Oak Hills 28, Highland 16

Sluggish start

Highland miscues lead to 28-16 loss to Oak Hills

  • 0

PALMDALE – Highland head coach Richard Lear probably explained it best following his team’s loss to Oak Hills.

“I’m not sure how many toes we have left. We blew them all off tonight,” he said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.