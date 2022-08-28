Sluggish start

PALMDALE – Highland head coach Richard Lear probably explained it best following his team’s loss to Oak Hills.
“I’m not sure how many toes we have left. We blew them all off tonight,” he said.
Lear wasn’t far off from his assessment.
Turnovers, penalties, special teams miscues, an ability to score in the red zone, just overall egregious mistakes.
Pick your poison.
Despite a second half rally by Highland, Oak Hills left the stadium with a 28-16 victory, Saturday night at Highland High School.
“Our special teams hurt us. The defense couldn’t get the big stop when we needed it. Our offense was stalling out (in the first half). That’s a perfect recipe on how to lose a game to a good team,” Lear said. “We had our opportunities. Opportunities to score, opportunities to get stops. We didn’t make the plays when we needed to.”
Highland (1-1) trailed 14-0 in the first half, but that could have easily been tied at half. Highland trailed 7-0 in the first quarter but was driving to tie the score. It made it inside the 10-yard, but a fumble following the 9-play drive halted any opportunity to score.
Highland had another opportunity to score later in the second quarter. It drove the ball all the way to the Oak Hills (2-0) 1-yard line, however, on four attempts Highland failed to punch the ball into the end zone.
“This is a tough pill to swallow. I like to play in games where we have to fight; to show our heart and our talent. It’s no fun to blow teams out 45-0. If we played like we did in the second half, we would have won,” Highland running back Brandon Johnson said. “If we fix our mistakes, we come away with the win nine of 10 times. I’m hoping we all come out hungry next week (against Mission Hills).”
Johnson, a University of Arizona commit, led Highland with 175 yards on 25 carries.
Things went from bad to worse for Highland after it failed to catch the opening kickoff which traveled about 30 yards. Oak Hills recovered on Highland’s 32-yard line and gained some much needed momentum.
Six plays later on fourth and goal, quarterback Diego Lopez, faked a handoff to Karson Cox and kept the ball for a 1-yard touchdown run. That put Oak Hills up 21-0.
“Both offensively and defensively we came out flat. I thought we were clicking on all cylinders in the second half. It’s the preseason so we’re seeing how we matchup. We’re playing these good teams to help our program,” Highland quarterback Justin Wyatt, Jr. said. “I know we can respond from this loss. We just have to make changes and adjustments. Week by week we will get better.”
Highland finally got on the board in the third quarter. After it pinned Oak Hills deep in its own territory, it was forced to punt. Highland took over on the 32-yard line. After Johnson exited with apparent cramps, Corbett McDaniel replaced Johnson on the final three runs which resulted in a McDaniel 5-yard touchdown run. Following the 2-point conversion, Highland only trailed 21-8.
Back came Oak Hills. On the ensuing kickoff Shane Young returned the ball 95 yards for the touchdown, extending the lead to 28-8.
“This is the preseason and our goals are still obtainable. We challenge ourselves, but we have to clean things up,” Lear said. “I liked the way we adjusted in the second half. We just have to keep working. We’re not broken.”
Adonte Medley returned the ensuing kickoff to the 15-yard line in the third quarter. Three plays later Medley bulled his way into the end zone from three yards out to trim the lead to 28-16.
