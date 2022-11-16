University of Virginia Shooting

University of Virginia Athletics via AP

NCAA college football players (from left) Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were killed in a shooting, Sunday, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. The three players were remembered as funny, sweet and ambitious.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia football coach Tony Elliott smiled broadly when asked to share thoughts about three of his players slain in a campus shooting, as if doing so would offer some respite from two days of intense heartache.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were funny, competitive and great teammates, Elliott said, with personality quirks all their own that stood out.

