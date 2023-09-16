Tigers Angels Baseball

Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning (right) waits as the Detroit Tigers’ Javier Baez rounds third on a solo home run in the fourth inning on Friday in Anaheim.

 

ANAHEIM — Tarik Skubal struck out nine over seven stellar innings of three-hit ball, and Javier Báez had a homer and a three-run double in the Detroit Tigers' 11-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Shohei Ohtani sat out his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle strain for Los Angeles, and the two-way superstar's locker was mostly cleared out after the game. The Angels declined to say why nearly all of the free agent-to-be's personal items and gear had been removed. or whether it is related to the fact Ohtani could need elbow surgery after tearing a ligament last month.

