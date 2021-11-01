Six Valley teams reach playoffs

Four CIF-Southern Section and two CIF-Central Section football teams reached the playoffs in brackets announced Sunday and Saturday, respectively.
Golden League champion Highland, second-place Palmdale and third-place Quartz Hill, as well as Paraclete reached the Southern Section playoffs, while Boron earned a spot in the Central Section and Mojave got a bid in the Central Section 8-man playoffs.
In the Southern Section, this is the first year of competitive equity individual school placement based on rankings from the CalPreps website.
Paraclete, second in the Gold Coast League after a loss to Sierra Canyon on Friday, is ranked 131 overall, earning the No. 15 seed in Division 8, while Highland is a spot below (132) and the No. 16 seed in Division 8, one spot away from being the top seed in Division 9.
As such, the Bulldogs who are 8-2 overall and 7-0 in league play, will have to play No. 1-seeded Muir in the first round this Friday.
“They went to the new format this year, where they’re using just CalPreps rankings and, obviously, it has some flaws we need to work out still,” Highland coach Richard Lear said.
The Bulldogs were 5-0 in the abbreviated spring season, won the 2019 Division 9 championship, were runners-up in the 2019 state championship and were runners-up in the 2018 Division 10 championship.
Muir (5-0, 4-0 Pacific) canceled its game against Pasadena last week because of COVID protocols. The game, called the Turkey Tussle and played at the Rose Bowl every year, was for the Pacific League title. Instead, the two teams tied for the title.
Lear said Muir has speed and special players they need to be aware of, but he likes the Bulldogs’ chances.
“I think their strength plays into our strength,” he said. “We have quite a bit of speed as well. They have a pretty good defensive line, we have a pretty good offensive line, so that should be a fun matchup.
“Obviously, if you knock off the No. 1 seed, then you should have the easiest path to the finals, so that’s going to be our approach. We like our chances. Did we get screwed a little bit in the pairings? Sure, but it’s nothing that we can’t overcome. We have the staff and the players to do it. If I was a betting man, I like our chances.”
Lear is hoping the Spirits can overcome No. 2-seeded Buena, which won the Pacific View League title, and the two teams can meet in the championship.
“Maybe they have a chance to get to the finals on their side of the bracket and maybe we’ll have a chance to see them, we’re hoping,” Lear said. “We’d like that, I think it would be good for the Valley and it would be an interesting game.”
Paraclete (5-5, 0-1 Gold Coast League) will travel to Ventura to play Buena (7-3, 5-0 PVL).
The Spirits average 26 points per game to Buena’s 34.5.
Palmdale’s CalPreps ranking is 158, which earned the Falcons a respectable No. 2 seed in Division 10, behind No. 1-seeded Segerstrom.
The Falcons finished the season 6-3 overall and 5-1 in league, losing only to Highland. They will play host to No. 15-seeded West Torrance (4-5, 3-2), which finished third in the Pioneer League.
Palmdale averages 41.1 points per game, while West averages just 14.4.
Quartz Hill’s CalPreps ranking is 238, which put the team in Division 12. The Royals (4-4, 4-3GL) had one more loss in league than Knight, which played one less game because its game with Palmdale was canceled due to COVID. Quartz Hill defeated Knight during the season and took the third seed and final playoff spot in the Golden League. Knight (5-4, 4-2) is ranked 228 in Division 12.
The Royals are seeded No. 11 in the bracket and will travel to Lake Elsinore to play Lakeside (6-4, 2-2), which was an at-large team from the Inland Valley League.
Quartz Hill averages 27.8 points per game and has gotten increasingly stronger as the season went on. Lakeside averages 25.7 points per game.
“I think Palmdale has a real good chance of winning Division 10 and I even think Quartz Hill has a real good chance of winning Division 12,” Lear said. “The schools that are way down there in those divisions aren’t very good and I think our league is pretty tough and proven and they have a good shot of winning. Maybe our league can come home with three championships this year.”
Boron finished second in the High Desert League after a loss to Bishop on Friday. The Bobcats are 4-4 overall and finished 2-1 in league.
They earned the No. 4 seed in Central Section Division 5 and will play host to No. 13-seeded Orosi on Friday. Orosi (7-3, 4-2) finished second in the West Sequoia League.
The Bobcats average 27.5 points per game, while Orosi averages 36.9 points per game.
Mojave got a late start to the season, but their three games proved they were strong enough to be included in the playoffs.
The Mustangs went 2-1 overall, losing a tight game to Trona, 30-28. They earned the No. 3 seed in the Central Section 8-man division and will play host to No. 6 Lone Pine in the eight-team bracket. The first round is essentially the quarterfinals.
Mojave defeated Lone Pine 39-14 on Oct. 16, holding the Eagles to 97 yards rushing and 138 yards passing.
The football playoff bracket announcements aren’t done yet, as the Southern Section will announce its 8-man brackets today.
Lancaster Baptist and Desert Christian are expected to earn 8-man playoff bids.
