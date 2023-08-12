Angels Astros Baseball

Associated Press

The Houston Astros’ Jon Singleton watches his three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning on Friday in Houston. Singleton hit two home runs, his first long balls in the majors in eight years. The Astros won 11-3.

 Eric Christian Smith

HOUSTON — Houston’s Jon Singleton joined his family, including 6-year-old daughter Maisyn, for a postgame fireworks display Friday night after hitting his first MLB home runs since 2015.

His little girl was happy for his big game, but to her, watching fireworks with daddy was the best part of the night.

