Signing to sprint

LANCASTER — Paraclete graduate Jacoby Madise thought the recruiting process went quickly during the spring of his final year in high school.
The initial recruiting process might have been accelerated, but his initial commitment in May didn’t mark the finish of the process for Madise.
Madise ultimately committed to run track at UC Riverside on June 9.
“UC Riverside was the last and best choice that I am going to,” he said.
Madise committed to Cal State East Bay in early May and then briefly to Fresno State.
“I think I’m good. I really thought about it, bouncing from school to school,” he said. “It affected me a little bit. I was like ‘I don’t want to do too much.’ But I think I was good bouncing from schools.”
He was contacted by UC Riverside in the middle of May, after he had committed to Cal State East Bay. He said he was contacted by another UC school in May.
Paraclete track coach Andy Visokey told the UC Riverside coaches about Madise.
“He emailed a bunch of schools and he told me UC Riverside was going to reach out to me eventually,” Madise said. “At first, I looked at it but I wasn’t super, super into it. Then I heard what the coach had to say and it changed my mind. Also, we took a visit to the school, which also helped me make my decision. After hearing what the coach had to say and visiting the school, I think that was the better choice. The coach really had a lot of input into it.
“I transferred because, I think financially and how the program was, they offered more and I think it was the best decision for me. That and how the UC system works education-wise. I think getting a degree from UC Riverside will really help my career.”
He will leave for school in September.
Madise was recruited for track and field despite only going out for the sport his senior year.
“I knew I was always a good runner, but I didn’t know it would be this far,” Madise said. “I only went to seven track meets, I think. With a little bit of practice and not much training I was able to make it this far.
“I was one of the fastest baseball players, so I just asked coach if I could try and run track and field. He said he would let me. I asked him to go out to see how fast I could run. I ended up liking it. Just took my work from there.”
Madise said he was first contacted by Cal State East Bay on April 9 after his third track meet, the Arcadia Invitational. He finished with a time of 10.65 seconds in the 100 meters at Arcadia.
“That was my second 100 in high school,” Madise said. “It was new to me. I would say raw speed. I’ve always been fast, but I can learn better and get faster than I am now. I can be way faster than that.”
Madise was an outfielder on the Paraclete varsity baseball team for four years.
“Just an electric player,” Paraclete baseball coach Greg Burnias said. “His speed is unbelievable. The range he had in the outfield was remarkable to watch. I’ve been lucky enough to coach some really good outfielders and Jacoby has surpassed them in the ability to get to balls and he has improved over the past four years probably more than any senior out here.”
Despite the late start in track and field, Madise wanted to continue to compete in sprints at the college level.
“I believe I was going to eventually go somewhere since I had raw speed,” he said. “I believe with technique, training and a good coach, I can be faster than I am now.
“I think if I started earlier I would have more skills, but I only had a few meets. They just picked me up after my third meet. I’m more into the short distance sprinting, instead of long distance. I’m more of a top-end speed guy, instead of a long, running for a long time or mile guy. That’s not me.”
One thing that didn’t change for Madise during the recruiting process was his choice of major: communication.
He is focusing on becoming a sports analyst or working in broadcasting.
“The communications program there is called Media and Culture Studies,” Madise said. “I feel excited. I talked to the academic counselor and she really (expanded) on how the program worked and what you will be doing.”
