Pittsburg quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) is pressured by Liberty’s Grant Buckey (72) during the second quarter of the 2022 CIF State Football Championship Division 1-A game, Dec. 10, at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. Rashada was released from his National Letter of Intent from Florida and signed with Arizona State on Wednesday.

The opening of college football’s traditional signing period for high school prospects brought an apparent end to two of the cycle’s most notable recruitments.

Blue-chip quarterback Jaden Rashada, who signed with Florida in December and then asked to be released from the commitment when a name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, announced Wednesday he is going to Arizona State.

