Angels Athletics Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels’ Magneuris Sierra gestures after hitting a RBI double during the twelfth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland on Wednesday.

 Jeff Chiu

OAKLAND — Magneuris Sierra hit an RBI single in the 10th inning, then doubled home the go-ahead run in the 12th that lifted the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 5-4 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

“It feels great,” Sierra said through a translator. “I feel very thankful for the opportunity they gave me.”

