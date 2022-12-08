Lakers Raptors Basketball

Canadian Press via AP

The Lakers’ Russell Westbrook (0) drives between the Raptors’ Gary Trent Jr. (left) and Christian Koloko during the first half on Wednesday in Toronto. The Lakers lost 126-113.

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed Los Angeles 126-113 on Wednesday night, beating a short-handed Lakers team playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James sat out because of a sore left ankle, one night after he played 36 minutes in a 116-102 loss at Cleveland. Davis left after one quarter Tuesday night because of a non-COVID illness.

