PALMDALE — The Knight girls soccer team may have had home-field advantage on Friday against Santa Monica, but the Hawks were at a distinct disadvantage.
Knight was missing a few senior starters and had two other starters go down with injuries during the first half of a CIF-Southern Section Division 3 second-round match at Knight High.
By the time the second Knight player was carried off the field, the Hawks trailed by two goals and it was a deficit they could not overcome in a 7-1 Santa Monica victory.
Knight (9-3-2) was on defense early against the Vikings (6-4-2), who broke open the game with goals in the ninth and 12th minutes.
Knight coach Juan Paolo said the Hawks were missing a few starters, who informed him Thursday they were going to play with their club team in a showcase in Las Vegas.
“They went to a tournament out of town with their club team,” Paolo said. “It’s beyond me. I was shocked. I found out yesterday morning that they were not coming to play. It really hurt. I feel that we made history two days ago. First time Pete Knight won a game in all these years for girls soccer, they won a playoff game. Now, it was just like … Eyes water in your face. It’s just shock. We couldn’t finish the season the right way. They did everything up until the last minute.
“They never put their arms down. Congratulations to them for a good game.”
Knight advanced to the second round thanks to a 6-2 win at Charter Oak in the first round on Wednesday. It was the first ever playoff victory for the Hawks. Knight had finished second in the Golden League.
“It feels like all the hard work paid off,” Knight sophomore Victoria Martinez said of the first-round victory.
Martinez scored in stoppage time in the first half, a long shot from approximately 30 yards that went over the Santa Monica keeper’s head, which made the score 3-1 at halftime.
“We were missing a couple of players, but I just think our head/mindset was a little off,” Martinez said. “That could have helped us much more.”
Knight sophomore Jaylin Vargas went down with a left leg injury in the 20th minute and was helped off the field.
Knight junior Kemberly Flamenco suffered a right leg injury in the 30th minute and was carted off the field.
The Vikings then scored two goals in the first eight minutes of the second half to take a 5-1 lead.
Santa Monica sophomore Sydney Forsyth scored a hat trick for the Vikings, scoring the first goal in the ninth minute off a throw in. Forsyth scored in the 48th minute after Knight sophomore goalie Veronica Lopez blocked her initial shot, but Forsyth was able to score on a wide open shot on an open goal.
Forsyth added a goal in the 58th minute when Knight sophomore backup goalie Bela Gonzales charged her, denying the initial shot, but leaving an open goal for a Knight defender to contend with. Forsyth scored to give Santa Monica a 6-1 lead.
The Vikings added a goal in the 75th minute.
Santa Monica junior Summer Ernst scored two goals in the first half for the Vikings, in the 12th minute on an assist from Forsyth and in stoppage time.
“They just hung in there,” Paolo said. “I think it was just pride. The seniors, the seniors that were here for their last game, the five that were here.”
Paolo said he had four junior varsity players on the bench.
“They came in and played 30 minutes today,” Paolo said. “They gave it their best effort. Like I told them before the game, ‘This is about next year too.’ I’m watching everybody. What felt good to me was, up until the final whistle, they never put their arms down. They ran the whole game.”
Santa Monica won at Apple Valley 4-1 in the first round on Wednesday. Santa Monica finished third in the Bay League.
