ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team played 79 minutes of scoreless soccer against North Bakersfield in the CIF-Central Section Division 6 quarterfinals on Thursday at Rosamond High School.
But at the end of regulation, North found an opening and slipped in a goal to walk away with a 1-0 victory and a spot in next week’s semifinals.
“They’re a really good defensive team. They don’t give up a lot of goals and they don’t score a lot of goals, either,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “Their defense keeps them in it and that’s what helped them today.”
It definitely wasn’t the ending the Roadrunners (9-6-2) were looking for and, under different circumstances, they might have won Thursday’s game.
Rosamond was missing three starters — one was injured, but the other two midfielders were suspended from school earlier in the day and were not permitted to play in the game.
“They all would have given us key minutes,” Notterman said.
The players’ absence was felt in the game as most of it was played in the middle with both teams getting limited scoring chances.
“The middle is what hurt us,” Notterman said. “I’m not making excuses, because the game could have went a million different ways, but with the two girls literally sitting in the stands and not on the field, it really hurt us.”
On top of that, the Roadrunners had just one reserve.
Notterman tried to fill the holes with senior Summer Barnum, who can play practically any position.
“Second half, we brought Summer up, because the kid can do everything,” Notterman said. “She kind of goes up and plays offense and then she drops and plays defense. We put her up and then we decided to drop her to try to hold the game and go for overtime and then I don’t even know what happened, the ball got in.”
But the players fought until the very end and were proud of the effort they put in.
“I think we left our hearts on the field today,” senior goalkeeper Kylee Eubanks-Hemme said. “I just couldn’t be more proud of my team. We did really good. We fought really hard.”
Rosamond is losing five seniors — three starters— to graduation, including Barnum, Kaya Cuellar and Ashlee Rosas.
“We thank Summer, Kaya and Ashlee,” Notterman said. “Summer’s been everything to us this year. She’s played offense, she’s played defense, she’s our emergency keeper. … She does it all. We’re going to miss her the most, probably.
“Kaya’s a senior, she’s a leader, she’s like the captain of cadet corps, she’s a leader on the field.”
Luckily, the Roadrunners are returning their leading scorer and goalkeeper next year.
Junior Alexy Finch scored a school-record 34 goals this season with four assists. Cuellar led the team with 13 assists and added three goals.
Eubanks-Hemme had six saves in Thursday’s game to finish with 63 on the season compared to 19 goals allowed.
The Roadrunners finished third in the High Desert League and were the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
“We grew so much from the first game to now,” Eubanks-Hemme said.
The season as a whole was definitely a success in the players’ and coaches’ eyes.
“This season was a success for sure,” Notterman said. “I’ll take it and we’ll try again next year.”
