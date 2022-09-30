Athletics Angels Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani celebrates as the Oakland Athletics’ Nick Allen is thrown out at first to end the sixth inning on Thursday in Anaheim. Ohtani was unhittable for 7.2 innings in the Angels’ 4-2 win.

ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani has provided Angels fans with plenty of highlights this season. The two-way phenom almost topped them all Thursday night.

The reigning AL MVP pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as Los Angeles pushed its winning streak to four with a 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

