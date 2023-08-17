49ers Raiders Football

Associated Press

49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) drops backs to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, in Las Vegas.

 John Locher

SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan plans to shake up his quarterback rotation in the second exhibition game for the San Francisco 49ers.

Shanahan said Wednesday that the Niners are planning to give Sam Darnold most of the first half snaps on Saturday night at home against Denver and let Trey Lance come in after that in a reversal of the rotation from last week’s exhibition game at Las Vegas.

