49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan (left) and general manager John Lynch watch as players take part in drills during football practice, Jan. 26, in Santa Clara.

 

 Jeff Chiu

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is “content” going into next season with Brock Purdy and Trey Lance as the top two quarterbacks for the 49ers even after both head into the offseason rehabilitating major injuries.

Purdy could be sidelined until training camp with an elbow injury suffered in the NFC championship game, while Lance is still recovering from a second operation on his broken right ankle but is expected to be ready for the offseason program.

