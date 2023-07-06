Soccer Women's World Cup Who is Missing

Associated Press

U.S. forward Mallory Swanson (9) controls the ball during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer match against Canada, Feb. 16, in Orlando, Fla. Swanson will miss the World Cup with an injury.

 

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

Just as the United States appeared to solidify its front-line starters for the Women’s World Cup, the team was thrown by the loss of Mallory Swanson to a knee injury.

Swanson was injured in early April during an exhibition match against Ireland. She cried in pain as she went down and had to be carried off the field on a stretcher in Austin, Texas.

